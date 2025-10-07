LIVE TV
Bilaspur Landslide: 15 Dead In Himachal Pradesh Bus Tragedy, PM Modi Reacts, Visuals Emerge From Rescue Site | WATCH

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh Landslide: At least 15 people died after a landslide struck a private bus in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The bus was traveling from Rohtak to Ghumarwin when disaster struck in Bhalughat. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities work to recover survivors and aid victims.

15 dead as landslide hits bus in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh; rescue operations underway, CM Sukhu monitoring efforts. Photo: ANI.
15 dead as landslide hits bus in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh; rescue operations underway, CM Sukhu monitoring efforts. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 7, 2025 21:34:13 IST

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh Landslide: At least fifteen people lost their lives on Tuesday after a private bus was struck by a massive landslide in the Bhalughat area of Bilaspur district.

The bus, carrying at least 30 passengers, was en route from Rohtak in Haryana to Ghumarwin when the tragedy occurred in the Jhandutta assembly segment.

Bilaspur Landslide, Bus Accident: Rescue Operations Underway

Officials confirmed that police and district administration teams have reached the site, with rescue operations currently underway. Efforts are being made to recover survivors and provide assistance to those affected.

PM Modi Reacts, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Speaks on Rescue Efforts

Prime Minister’s Office took to his X handle and expressed grief over the tragic accident. PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased while also announcing Rs. 50,000 for injured persons.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PM Modi tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the rescue operation is being conducted with full urgency.

“A rescue operation is underway on a war footing, and officials have been directed to deploy all available machinery. I am in constant touch with the local administration and closely monitoring every detail of the rescue efforts,” CM Sukhu wrote in a post on X.

He also expressed condolences to the victims’ families: “May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. I stand with all those affected in this difficult hour.”

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 9:17 PM IST
Tags: himachal pradeshHimachal Pradesh newshome-hero-pos-1india newsLandslideSukhvinder Singh Sukhu

QUICK LINKS