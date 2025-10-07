Bilaspur Landslide: 15 Dead In Himachal Pradesh Bus Tragedy, PM Modi Reacts, Visuals Emerge From Rescue Site | WATCH

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh Landslide: At least fifteen people lost their lives on Tuesday after a private bus was struck by a massive landslide in the Bhalughat area of Bilaspur district.

The bus, carrying at least 30 passengers, was en route from Rohtak in Haryana to Ghumarwin when the tragedy occurred in the Jhandutta assembly segment.

#BreakingNews | Bus buried under debris after landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur Several passengers are feared trapped. Rescue operation underway.#HimachalPradesh #Bilaspur #BilaspurAccident pic.twitter.com/Xm5CMSIFfy — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 7, 2025

Bilaspur Landslide, Bus Accident: Rescue Operations Underway

Officials confirmed that police and district administration teams have reached the site, with rescue operations currently underway. Efforts are being made to recover survivors and provide assistance to those affected.

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh | At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a private bus was hit by a landslide in the Balurghat area of Jhandhuta subdivision in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district. Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war… pic.twitter.com/1mlKWXCDkQ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

PM Modi Reacts, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Speaks on Rescue Efforts

Prime Minister’s Office took to his X handle and expressed grief over the tragic accident. PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased while also announcing Rs. 50,000 for injured persons.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PM Modi tweeted.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2025

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the rescue operation is being conducted with full urgency.

“A rescue operation is underway on a war footing, and officials have been directed to deploy all available machinery. I am in constant touch with the local administration and closely monitoring every detail of the rescue efforts,” CM Sukhu wrote in a post on X.

बिलासपुर ज़िला के झंडूता विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बालूघाट (भल्लू पुल) के पास हुए भीषण भूस्खलन की ख़बर ने मन को भीतर तक झकझोर दिया है।

इस भारी भूस्खलन में एक प्राइवेट बस के चपेट में आने से 10 लोगों के निधन का दु:खद समाचार मिला है और कई अन्य के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका है। रेस्क्यू… pic.twitter.com/GBZslb36CP — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 7, 2025

He also expressed condolences to the victims’ families: “May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. I stand with all those affected in this difficult hour.”

