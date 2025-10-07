LIVE TV
Home > India > Haryana Police ADGP Suicide: Who Was Y Puran Kumar, Senior Police Officer, Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence?

Haryana Police ADGP Suicide: Senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, ADGP, allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence. Police have cordoned off the area and recovered the weapon. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of this tragic incident.

Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar allegedly dies by suicide in Chandigarh; police probe professional and personal factors behind tragedy. Photo: X.
Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar allegedly dies by suicide in Chandigarh; police probe professional and personal factors behind tragedy. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 7, 2025 17:50:08 IST

Haryana Police ADGP Suicide: A senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who held the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), allegedly died by suicide at his official residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. According to a TOI report, Kumar reportedly shot himself at his government accommodation. The Chandigarh Police immediately rushed to the scene and have cordoned off the area. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered, and forensic teams are conducting an on-site examination.

Haryana Police ADGP Suicide: Investigation Underway

The reason behind Kumar’s alleged suicide remains unknown. A senior police officer told TOI, “An inquiry has been initiated. We are collecting evidence and recording statements of family members and staff. The cause of the incident will be determined after further investigation.”

Authorities are also examining whether recent professional developments or personal factors may have contributed to the tragedy.

Chandigarh Police have assured that the investigation will be thorough. “We are examining all possible angles, including professional pressures and personal circumstances, to determine the cause of this unfortunate incident,” a senior official added.

Who Was Haryana Police ADGP Y Puran Kumar?

Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, had recently been transferred on September 29 to Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail. The facility is notable for housing Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving sentences in cases of sexual assault and other offences.

The sudden death of Kumar has sent shockwaves through the police fraternity. Several senior officials from the Haryana Police and Chandigarh administration rushed to his residence as news of the incident spread.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a detailed report is awaited. Police confirmed that a suicide note has not yet been recovered from the scene.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 5:50 PM IST
Tags: haryana newsHaryana Policehome-hero-pos-5india newsSuicide

