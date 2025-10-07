Who Was Pitabas Panda? BJP leader Shot Dead In Odisha’s Berhampur

In the latest horrifying incident, BJP leader and senior lawyer Pitabas Panda was shot dead near his residence in Berhampur, Odisha, on Monday night. Panda, a member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants outside his home in the Brahmanagar area.

Police sources reported that the miscreants opened fire around 10 pm. Panda was shot twice and rushed immediately to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead while undergoing treatment.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, and police have begun collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to identify the attackers and establish the sequence of events.

Police Launch Investigation and Review Security

Following the attack, Berhampur city witnessed tension as senior police officers rushed to the scene. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and other leads to trace the assailants. The police have assured citizens that all possible avenues will be explored to apprehend those responsible.

Additional security measures are being implemented in the area to prevent further incidents. Investigators are looking into Panda’s recent activities and professional work as a senior lawyer to determine the motive behind the attack.

The Odisha Police stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and the public will be updated on any significant developments regarding the case.

BJP Condemns the Killing

BJP State President Manmohan Samal visited MKCG Medical College and Hospital to pay respects to the slain leader.

Other senior leaders, including Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik, BJP Organisation Secretary Manas Mohanty, and Berhampur MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, also expressed condolences.

Party leaders described Panda as a dedicated organiser whose death marks an irreparable loss for the Ganjam district BJP. The BJP vowed to ensure strict action against the perpetrators. State President Samal emphasised that lawlessness and hooliganism have no place under the BJP government and promised that those behind the murder will face appropriate punishment.

Community Reacts to the Tragic Incident

Residents of Berhampur expressed shock and grief after the killing of Pitabas Panda. Local community members gathered near his residence to pay tribute and support the family. Civic authorities coordinated with police to manage crowds and maintain order.

Social media and local news outlets quickly reported the incident, raising public concern about safety in the area. The attack has prompted calls for stricter security protocols for public figures and lawyers in Odisha.

Citizens and party workers urged authorities to swiftly identify and arrest the attackers to restore confidence among the local population and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Pitabas Panda: Lawyer and Party Leader

Pitabas Panda served as a senior lawyer and a member of the Odisha State Bar Council. He was an active BJP organiser and played a key role in district-level party activities in Ganjam.

Panda was known for his dedication to public service and legal advocacy. Party leaders highlighted his commitment to social and political causes and his guidance for younger members.

Odisha Police have confirmed that they will pursue all leads to identify the killers. Security in the Brahmanagar area and other sensitive locations is under review.

The state government has promised full support to the law enforcement agencies handling the case. BJP leaders and community members continue to monitor the situation closely, seeking justice for Pitabas Panda. The case has drawn statewide attention, highlighting concerns about safety for political leaders and legal professionals in Odisha.

