LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

The Railway Administration has announced ex gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to those grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries after four people were killed and several others sustained injuries.

Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries in Bilaspur Train Accident. (Representative Image: ANI)
Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries in Bilaspur Train Accident. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 4, 2025 20:37:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

At least four people were killed and several others injured after a local train collided with a stationary goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon. The Railway Administration has announced ex gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to those grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries after four people were killed and several others sustained injuries. 

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance. The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their families. Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures.

Emergency Helpline Numbers 

For the convenience of passengers and their families, emergency helpline numbers have been made operational at various stations: Bilaspur (7777857335, 7869953330), Champa (8085956528), Raigarh (9752485600), Pendra Road (8294730162), Korba (7869953330), and Uslapur (7777857338).

Passengers and their relatives may contact these numbers for necessary information and assistance. The Railway Administration continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure all possible relief and support to the affected.

How Many People Were Killed in Bilaspur Train Accident?

Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie of a local train collided with the first bogie of a goods train near Bilaspur.

“The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway,” DC Agrawal said.

Four people were killed as a passenger train hit a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Officials stated that the railways have mobilised all resources, and measures are being taken to treat the injured.

(Inputs from ANI) 

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 8:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bilaspur train accidentbilaspur train accident newsbilaspur train accident todayChhattisgarhchhattisgarh train accident todayrailway 4train-accident

RELATED News

Who Is Shah Bano’s Daughter? Why Has She Sued The Makers Of Movie ‘Haq’?

Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

Hindujas With Net Worth Of £35.3 Billion Were Once Convicted For Exploiting Their Indian Servants, Made Them Work 18 Hours, Spent More On Their Dog

Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand Hinduja Dies At 85 In London Hospital

How Did Rs.6000 Crore Mahadev Betting App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Manage To Flee Dubai? App’s Co-Founder Missing, Extradition Put On Hold

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Talwiinder? The Mystery Behind Punjabi Singer’s Hidden Face, Real Name, And Net Worth Revealed

Mahindra And Mahindra Q2 FY26: Profit Accelerates 28% On Auto, Farm And Tech Power

NYC Mayoral Race: Is Zohran Mamdani Getting Campaign Funds From A Hamas-Linked Outfit? Democrat Faces Backlash After His Mentor Linda Sarsour Makes Shocking Allegations

Who Is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted Fugitive In Rs 13,000 Crore Cocaine Cartel Case, Global Manhunt Launched

Is Reddit Down? Users Face Login Issues, App Crashes Repeatedly Days After Amazon Web Services Outage

From Agartala to Global Innovation: How Tripura’s First Neurotech Startup is Bridging Brain Science with Grassroots Impact

ChatGPT Go Subscription Now Free In India: How to Claim the Deal, Key Features & More

Dick Cheney Cause Of Death At 84: How Did Former US Vice President To George W. Bush Die?

Mr. Prakash Gaur joins aerpace as Director leading India’s next leap in connected mobility.

Gopichand Hinduja Dies at Age of 85: Know His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries
Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries
Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries
Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

QUICK LINKS