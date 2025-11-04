Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

At least four people were killed and several others injured after a local train collided with a stationary goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon. The Railway Administration has announced ex gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to those grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries after four people were killed and several others sustained injuries.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance. The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their families. Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures.

Emergency Helpline Numbers

For the convenience of passengers and their families, emergency helpline numbers have been made operational at various stations: Bilaspur (7777857335, 7869953330), Champa (8085956528), Raigarh (9752485600), Pendra Road (8294730162), Korba (7869953330), and Uslapur (7777857338).

Passengers and their relatives may contact these numbers for necessary information and assistance. The Railway Administration continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure all possible relief and support to the affected.

How Many People Were Killed in Bilaspur Train Accident?

Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie of a local train collided with the first bogie of a goods train near Bilaspur.

“The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway,” DC Agrawal said.

Four people were killed as a passenger train hit a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Officials stated that the railways have mobilised all resources, and measures are being taken to treat the injured.

