Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Abdul Rehman Khan, a 21-year-old college student, suffered severe burn injuries during his birthday celebration in Kurla, Mumbai. His friends lured him to a gathering under the pretext of celebrating his birthday. When Khan arrived, they forced him to cut a cake and threw eggs and stones at him. The incident quickly escalated when one friend, Ayaz Malik, poured petrol on Khan and set him on fire using a lighter.

Khan ran for help, seeking assistance from the watchman nearby. Police later confirmed that the injuries affected his face, hands, and chest, requiring immediate medical attention.

After the incident, Khan filed a complaint with Kurla police. Authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, treating the case as an attempt to commit culpable homicide. Police launched an investigation and collected statements from witnesses present during the attack.

The local police station confirmed that all individuals involved were known to the victim. Authorities emphasized the severity of the crime, noting that it was premeditated and deliberate. Investigators continued to gather evidence from the spot to ensure proper legal proceedings against those responsible for this violent birthday attack.

Five Friends Arrested in Connection With Attack

Police arrested all five friends involved in the attack, including the main accused, Ayaz Malik. The other accused are Ashraf Malik, Kasim Chowdhary, Huzaifa Khan, and Sharif Sheikh. All five have been remanded into police custody for further questioning. Authorities stated that the arrests followed evidence collected from the crime scene, victim statements, and witness accounts.

Police officials confirmed that the accused were known to the victim and that the act appeared premeditated. Investigators are exploring the motive behind the attack, as the incident stemmed from a birthday celebration that escalated into a violent and dangerous situation.

Victim Undergoing Treatment, Police Monitor Recovery

Khan continues to receive treatment at a local hospital for burn injuries sustained during the attack. Doctors reported that his condition is stable but serious, requiring careful medical supervision. Police are monitoring his recovery closely while proceeding with legal actions against the accused.

Authorities also warned the public against dangerous pranks and violent behavior that could lead to life-threatening consequences. The Kurla police stated that the case sends a strong message about accountability and the legal repercussions of endangering someone’s life, even during seemingly playful or celebratory situations.

