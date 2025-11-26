LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Abdul Rehman Khan, 21, sustained serious burn injuries after being lured to a birthday gathering where friends set him on fire in Kurla, Mumbai. Authorities have filed an FIR for attempted homicide and are probing the deliberate attack.

Mumbai Horrific Birthday Celebration
Mumbai Horrific Birthday Celebration

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 26, 2025 12:57:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Abdul Rehman Khan, a 21-year-old college student, suffered severe burn injuries during his birthday celebration in Kurla, Mumbai. His friends lured him to a gathering under the pretext of celebrating his birthday. When Khan arrived, they forced him to cut a cake and threw eggs and stones at him. The incident quickly escalated when one friend, Ayaz Malik, poured petrol on Khan and set him on fire using a lighter.

Khan ran for help, seeking assistance from the watchman nearby. Police later confirmed that the injuries affected his face, hands, and chest, requiring immediate medical attention.

After the incident, Khan filed a complaint with Kurla police. Authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, treating the case as an attempt to commit culpable homicide. Police launched an investigation and collected statements from witnesses present during the attack.

The local police station confirmed that all individuals involved were known to the victim. Authorities emphasized the severity of the crime, noting that it was premeditated and deliberate. Investigators continued to gather evidence from the spot to ensure proper legal proceedings against those responsible for this violent birthday attack.

Five Friends Arrested in Connection With Attack

Police arrested all five friends involved in the attack, including the main accused, Ayaz Malik. The other accused are Ashraf Malik, Kasim Chowdhary, Huzaifa Khan, and Sharif Sheikh. All five have been remanded into police custody for further questioning. Authorities stated that the arrests followed evidence collected from the crime scene, victim statements, and witness accounts.

Police officials confirmed that the accused were known to the victim and that the act appeared premeditated. Investigators are exploring the motive behind the attack, as the incident stemmed from a birthday celebration that escalated into a violent and dangerous situation.

Victim Undergoing Treatment, Police Monitor Recovery

Khan continues to receive treatment at a local hospital for burn injuries sustained during the attack. Doctors reported that his condition is stable but serious, requiring careful medical supervision. Police are monitoring his recovery closely while proceeding with legal actions against the accused.

Authorities also warned the public against dangerous pranks and violent behavior that could lead to life-threatening consequences. The Kurla police stated that the case sends a strong message about accountability and the legal repercussions of endangering someone’s life, even during seemingly playful or celebratory situations.

Must Read: 17 Years Since The 26/11 Mumbai Attack: A Detailed Timeline Of The Four Day Siege That Killed 166 Civilians

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 12:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Birthday Prankmumbai

RELATED News

National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

Meet Tukaram Omble: Unarmed ASI Who Faced Gunshots To Capture Kasab Alive In The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying ‘Not Clicked In Comedy Club’

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

How Mercury Caused Death Of Bengaluru Woman Who Was Given Fatal Injection By Husband

LATEST NEWS

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

Realme P4X India Launch: Price, Specs, Performance & Everything You Should Know

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

South African Coach Shukri Conrad’s India Must ‘Grovel’ Remark: Why Is The Term Regarded Racist? Explained

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

How Termination Will Be Less Painful Under New Labour Codes: Retrench, Re-Skilling Funds & Softer Landings- No More Harsh Goodbyes

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested
Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested
Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested
Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

QUICK LINKS