BJD MPs Protest In Parliament Over Crime Against Women, Children In Odisha

BJD MPs protested in Parliament over rising crimes against women and children in Odisha, accusing the BJP-led state government of inaction. Highlighting recent incidents and demanding a judicial inquiry, they urged urgent intervention and justice for victims amid growing public concern.

Published: July 29, 2025 17:14:00 IST

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs staged a protest in Parliament on Tuesday, raising concerns over the rising crime rates and growing insecurity among women and children in Odisha. The protest also targeted what they described as the insensitive attitude of the BJP-led state government.

Braving the rain, the MPs gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament, holding posters with messages such as “Unsafe Odisha, Silent Government” and “Shameful and Painful.”

We protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue to highlight the alarming state of women’s and children’s safety in Odisha. Incidents like those in Bahanaga and FM College in Balasore reflect the severity of the issue. Heinous crimes are being committed, and we demand a judicial inquiry. -Dr. Sasmit Patra, BJD Rajya Sabha MP

He further alleged that the BJP government in Odisha, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is turning a blind eye to the crisis. “The government seems to be asleep. We hope the voices seeking justice for women and girl children are heard both in Parliament and by the Centre. It’s time the so-called ‘double engine’ government takes concrete action—at least in the state where it holds power,” he added.

Dr. Patra emphasized that justice must be ensured for victims, and that protecting women and children must become a state priority.

The BJD has been increasingly vocal against the Odisha government over the recent surge in crimes against women and minors.

Earlier, the party staged a protest in the state following the tragic case of a college student who self-immolated and later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

