Odisha Is Going To Be The Textile Hub Of Eastern India: Mohan Charan Majhi

"Odisha is going to be the textile hub of Eastern India, "Odisha CM said at the inauguration of Odisha TEX 2025, Eastern India's largest textile and apparel industry event, in Bhubaneswar. The landmark event marked a historic moment for India's textile sector, attracting over 650 delegates, including global brands, leading textile and apparel companies, investors, technology providers, startups, and senior government officials.

Mohan Charan Majhi unveils Odisha TEX 2025 (Credit -X)
Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 25, 2025 18:33:50 IST

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that ‘Odisha is going to be the textile hub of Eastern India,’ at the inauguration of Odisha TEX 2025, Eastern India’s largest textile and apparel industry event, in Bhubaneswar.

The landmark event marked a historic moment for India’s textile sector, attracting over 650 delegates, including global brands, leading textile and apparel companies, investors, technology providers, startups, and senior government officials.

Odisha TEX 2025 showcased the state’s growing strength in textiles and apparel and its commitment to creating a world-class ecosystem for manufacturing, innovation, and employment generation.

The event witnessed multiple strategic investment commitments from leading textile and apparel companies, promising to make Odisha a hub for apparel and technical textiles. A total of 33 MoUs were signed, unlocking investments worth Rs 7,808 crore and generating employment for over 53,300 people.

More than 160 companies, including respected names like Page Industries, First Step Baby Wear, KPR Mills, Sportking, Adarsh Knitwear, Anubhav Apparels, Bon & Co., and BL International, actively participated in the summit. Together, they represent the full spectrum of India’s textile value chain from yarn and fabrics to finished garments and technical textiles.

The key announcements and policy were the launch of two state-of-the-art Textile & Footwear Parks with plug-and-play facilities for global-standard manufacturing. The Introduction of modern Workers’ Hostels to enhance industrial stability and MoUs for Skill Development, enabling youth, especially women, to gain expertise in automated garmenting, textile machinery, and wearable technologies.

The Chief Minister, Majhi, also announced that the employment cost subsidies under the Odisha Technical Textile & Apparel Policy 2022 will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per month per male worker & from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month per female worker.

The Chief Minister also announced that Odisha Tex will be an annual event portraying Odisha’s rich handloom legacy and the state’s foray into modern Textiles, Apparel & Technical Textiles Ecosystem.

“Odisha offers the most attractive incentive packages in the country under its Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and the Odisha Apparel & Technical Textiles Policy 2022, backed by excellent infrastructure and governance,” said the CM Majhi.

Announcing a dedicated Task Force under the Industries Department, the Chief Minister assured investors of fast-track implementation and full government support. He emphasised Odisha’s ambitious vision to create over 1 lakh jobs in textiles and apparel by 2030, while expanding new textile clusters in Bolangir, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Jatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Cuttack.

“Odisha TEX 2025 is not just an event; it is a declaration that Odisha is ready to lead Eastern India’s textile revolution,” CM Majhi said. “With world-class infrastructure, progressive policies, and a skilled workforce, we are creating unmatched opportunities for investors and livelihoods for our people.”

(With ANI Inputs)

