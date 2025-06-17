BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

The Telangana BJP has held Chief Minister Revanth Reddy squarely responsible for failing to fulfil the Congress party’s poll promises, accusing him of deflecting blame onto the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash said that Revanth’s repeated admissions of financial strain expose his inability to govern effectively.

‘’Before the elections, Revanth Reddy claimed his party had economic experts who would guide the state out of financial trouble. Where are those experts now? Why is the Chief Minister constantly claiming there’s no money to implement key schemes like the Mahalakshmi or Rythu Bharosa?” Subash questioned.

He said Revanth Reddy’s remarks blaming the previous government for unpaid bills and accumulated debt is a classic case of “naach na aaye, aangan teda” — shifting blame to cover up non-performance. “If the Congress government wasn’t ready with a plan, why make unrealistic promises?

Telangana voters are now paying the price for false assurances,” Subash added.

The BJP leader criticised the Chief Minister’s acknowledgment that his government is struggling to pay sarpanches, disburse student fee reimbursements, and release pensions for retired employees. “You cannot run a government on complaints. If you’re unable to deliver, you must take responsibility and resign,” he said.

Subash also dismissed Revanth’s claim of restoring salary payments on the 1st of every month as inadequate, given the larger fiscal crisis affecting welfare schemes and pending dues. “What use is timely salary disbursement when contractors, farmers, pensioners, and students are left in the lurch?” he asked.

He further questioned the CM’s justification for the delay in schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and Fee Reimbursement, calling it a direct admission of administrative and fiscal mismanagement.

“The people of Telangana voted for Congress based on promises that are now being abandoned. If Revanth Reddy cannot honour them, he should step aside or hand over charge to someone within his party who can. Otherwise, go back to the people and seek a fresh mandate,” Subash concluded.

