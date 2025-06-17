Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

BJP State Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of poor governance and financial mismanagement. Subash questioned the whereabouts of the economic experts the Congress had promised before the elections, and slammed the CM for frequently citing a lack of funds to justify delays in key welfare schemes like Mahalakshmi and Rythu Bharosa.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 19:30:42 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Telangana BJP has held Chief Minister Revanth Reddy squarely responsible for failing to fulfil the Congress party’s poll promises, accusing him of deflecting blame onto the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao. 

BJP State Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash said that Revanth’s repeated admissions of financial strain expose his inability to govern effectively. 
‘’Before the elections, Revanth Reddy claimed his party had economic experts who would guide the state out of financial trouble. Where are those experts now? Why is the Chief Minister constantly claiming there’s no money to implement key schemes like the Mahalakshmi or Rythu Bharosa?” Subash questioned.

He said Revanth Reddy’s remarks blaming the previous government for unpaid bills and accumulated debt is a classic case of “naach na aaye, aangan teda” — shifting blame to cover up non-performance. “If the Congress government wasn’t ready with a plan, why make unrealistic promises? 

Telangana voters are now paying the price for false assurances,” Subash added.
The BJP leader criticised the Chief Minister’s acknowledgment that his government is struggling to pay sarpanches, disburse student fee reimbursements, and release pensions for retired employees. “You cannot run a government on complaints. If you’re unable to deliver, you must take responsibility and resign,” he said.

Subash also dismissed Revanth’s claim of restoring salary payments on the 1st of every month as inadequate, given the larger fiscal crisis affecting welfare schemes and pending dues. “What use is timely salary disbursement when contractors, farmers, pensioners, and students are left in the lurch?” he asked.

He further questioned the CM’s justification for the delay in schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and Fee Reimbursement, calling it a direct admission of administrative and fiscal mismanagement.

“The people of Telangana voted for Congress based on promises that are now being abandoned. If Revanth Reddy cannot honour them, he should step aside or hand over charge to someone within his party who can. Otherwise, go back to the people and seek a fresh mandate,” Subash concluded.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra 2025: Route Declared No-Fly Zone Ahead Of July 3 Start

Tags: bjphome_hero_pos_3revanth reddy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?