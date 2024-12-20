BJP, INDIA Bloc Engage In Counter-Protests On Final Day Of Parliament Winter Session | Key Highlights

On the last day of the winter session of Parliament, the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc held counter-protests, which reflected the ongoing political tensions. The key issues included the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, and multiple allegations.

The NDA, led by BJP, and the INDIA, led by Congress, held parallel protests outside the Parliament building on the last day of the winter session of the Parliament. This is a stormy end to a session marked by heated debates, disruptions, and political showdowns. The protests came after intense confrontations inside the Parliament on Thursday, which set the stage for a stormy final day of proceedings.

The winter session, which commenced on November 25, has been full of high drama, with frequent adjournments, and clashes between the government and opposition parties. Topics like federalism, Constitution, and contentious remarks from Union Home Minister Amit Shah have dominated the political rhetoric.

One of the major issues debated was the demand by the Opposition for a debate on the US indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani. The refusal of the government to allow such a discussion led to protests and nearly made the session a washout in its first week. Even with these interruptions, the session saw full debates and legislative discussions.

Among the session highlights was the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill that moots the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill referred for further consideration to a Joint Parliamentary Committee has met stern resistance from opposition parties. Many oppose this because they fear that such a proposition does not give way to federalism, and rather brings in centralized power that subverts state sovereignty.

No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman

The Opposition also brought a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging partisan conduct on his part. However, the motion was rejected on procedural grounds, including drafting errors and failure to give a 14-day notice. This motion, though unsuccessful, reflected the continuing friction between the ruling government and the opposition.

Amit Shah’s Controversial Remarks On BR Ambedkar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Dr. BR Ambedkar brought about a huge controversy. His words, which were disrespecting in the eyes of the opposition, led to severe protests both inside and outside Parliament. The opposition leaders blamed the BJP for having maligned the father of the Constitution. In a response, the BJP said the Congress party had made changes in the constitution for some political gain, thus shunning the criticism. The row over the remarks caused heated protests demanding an apology from Amit Shah and even demanding his resignation.

One other significant happening during the session was the entrance of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Member of Parliament. She had taken oath for Wayanad constituency in Kerala and also made her maiden speech in Lok Sabha later on. In the address, she said that the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution marked such a moment of significance in terms of her entry into the national political landscape.

Allegations And Counter-Protests

Even, serious allegations were leveled on Sonia Gandhi, the prominent leader of Congress by BJP saying she is having ties to billionaire George Soros-funded organizations; hence BJP demanded a discussion on these issues in Parliament stating they are working on to disturb India. In retort, the Congress leaders dismissed all this as a diversionist exercise for not discussing burning issues that are pertinent before them today.

On the last day eve of the session, tension had flared up when BJP and Congress MPs clashed during simultaneous protests outside the Parliament. The parties accused each other of disrespecting BR Ambedkar. The confrontation worsened when a BJP MP was reportedly injured in the scuffle, with the party alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had pushed another MP into him. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has also accused BJP MPs of physical altercations, such as pushing him during the protests.

Waqf Amendment Bill And Controversy

One of the legislative agendas that remained pending by the end of the winter session was the Waqf Amendment Bill. This is a bill which aims at bringing reforms in the management of mosques and Muslim endowments. Even though it was expected to be passed, it still awaits a decision from the Joint Parliamentary Committee. The delay has led to speculation about the bill’s fate, with some arguing that it could be used to bring about major changes in the governance of religious institutions.

