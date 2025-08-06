LIVE TV
Home > India > BJP Protests Against West Bengal Govt Over Alleged Attack On Suvendu Adhikari In Cooch Behar

BJP Protests Against West Bengal Govt Over Alleged Attack On Suvendu Adhikari In Cooch Behar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside Purulia Town Police Station over the alleged attack on the convoy of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Cooch Behar. The BJP leader alleged earlier today that my convoy was attacked at Khagrabari More, Cooch Behar district.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 00:10:43 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside Purulia Town Police Station over the alleged attack on the convoy of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Cooch Behar.

The BJP leader alleged earlier today that my convoy was attacked at Khagrabari More, Cooch Behar district. He said, “I was en route to the SP’s Office, as mandated by the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court, to submit a deputation regarding the deteriorating law and order in Cooch Behar.”

Suvendu Adhikari Has Been Vocal Against Mamata Banerjee For Allegedly Supporting Bangladeshi Muslims

In a post on X, the LoP said that this follows recent violent assaults on three BJP MLAs – Shri Sushil Barman, Shri Baren Barman, and Shri Nikhil Ranjan Dey. He alleged that the TMC attacked his convoy.  

The BJP leader has been vocal against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi Muslims and infiltrators.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are likely to be held next year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee in a post, he said that her regime will be democratically ousted in 2026, and these acts of violence will come back to haunt her.”

Adhikari Has Urged the Election Commission To Remove Rohingya Immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters From The Voter List

In another post on X, the Lop alleged that the gathering was planned to attack me. He said, “The building seen in the video is the Khagrabari Mosque. Right in front of this mosque, Trinamool gathered Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims to carry out a deadly attack on me.”

On Sunday, the BJP leader urged the Election Commission that it should remove all Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal shout from the voter list to ensure its credibility.

