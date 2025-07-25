BJP Slams Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar For ‘Break Kamandal’ Remark

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the controversial statement made by State Transport Minister and senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar, who reportedly threatened to “break the Kamandal”—a sacred symbol deeply revered in Hindu tradition.

In a sharp rebuttal, BJP State Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subhash called the remark “reprehensible, hate-filled, and a direct assault on the religious sentiments of the Hindu majority.” He said that by making such a provocative statement, especially during the holy month of Shravan Maas, Prabhakar had deeply hurt the beliefs of crores of devotees across the country.

“This is not a political comment it is blatant hate speech. The Kamandalu or Kamandal is not just a pot; it holds immense spiritual value and is symbolically carried during the Kanwar Yatra, undertaken by lakhs of Shiva devotees in Shravan. It is depicted in the hands of Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, Goddess Ganga, and Saraswati. To call for breaking it is to insult centuries-old sacred traditions,” Subhash stated.

He further alleged that the Congress party has a history of demeaning Hindu practices and beliefs.

“From mocking Lord Ram to coining the term ‘saffron terror’, the Congress has consistently displayed a pattern of Hinduphobia. Ponnam’s remark is the latest in this string of insults aimed at Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Calling the remark a deliberate provocation, Subhash demanded that the Congress party issue an unconditional apology and publicly clarify whether Prabhakar’s words reflect its official ideology.

“If Congress truly stands for secularism and pluralism, it must take action against Ponnam Prabhakar. Silence would only indicate complicity and endorsement,” he warned.

He also urged the people of Telangana to remain vigilant and not be swayed by what he termed as “vote bank politics wrapped in religious provocation.”

“This is an outright assault on Sanatan Dharma. Hindus will not remain silent when their faith is mocked. We demand respect for our beliefs, and accountability from those who insult them. The time has come to expose the Congress’s hypocrisy in the name of secularism,” Subhash asserted.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the cultural and religious values of the Hindu community and urged law-abiding citizens to reject divisive and inflammatory rhetoric.

