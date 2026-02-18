LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > India > BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On

BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On

Delhi Police have filed a case against BlinkIt after discovering the app allegedly sold illegal button lock knives exceeding Arms Act limits.

A case has been registered against BlinkIt for selling button knives (IMAGE: X)
A case has been registered against BlinkIt for selling button knives (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 18, 2026 14:31:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On

Delhi Police have filed a case against BlinkIt, the online grocery app, for selling button lock knives, a folding pocket knife that’s been linked to murders in the city.

BlinkIt Controversy: Illegal Button Knives Sold via App

The trouble started when suspects in two separate West Delhi murder cases admitted they’d bought their knives through BlinkIt.

Digging deeper, police discovered both murder weapons had come straight from the app. To confirm, officers actually ordered the same knife themselves. Sure enough, it arrived.

You Might Be Interested In

Here’s where things get sticky: Indian law says you can sell knives online only if the blade is no longer than 7.62 cm and no wider than 1.72 cm.

The knife BlinkIt sent was bigger, 8 cm long and 2.5 cm wide. That’s illegal under the Arms Act.

BlinkIt Faces Serious Charges in Delhi

After this, police raided several BlinkIt dark stores around Delhi and seized more than 55 illegal knives. Each one reportedly sold for Rs 699.

BlinkIt’s problems don’t stop there. Last month, the company faced a wave of criticism for its “10-minute delivery” promise. People worried the rush for speed put delivery partners in danger.

Then, two big workers’ unions IFAT and TGPWU called for protests in late December. They wanted better pay, more social security, and for companies to drop strict delivery time targets.

BlinkIt In Legal Trouble?

In January, the government stepped in. After Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with leaders from BlinkIt, Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto, he told them to put delivery partner safety first and ditch the 10-minute delivery claims.

BlinkIt quietly changed its tagline. Instead of promising “10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes,” now they just say “30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep.”

ALSO READ: Biker Opens Doors Of Cars And Buses On Busy Road To Make Reels; Delhi Police Take Action After Public Outrage | WATCH Viral Video

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Blinkitbutton kniveshome-hero-pos-15latest crime newslatest india news

RELATED News

Cruel Summer For Pakistan After March 31? India Plans To Halt Ravi River Flow As Shahpur Kandi Dam Nears Completion

After 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS, Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Leaked Obscene Video Sparks Uproar In Bangladesh? — Here’s What We Know

Why Political Row Has Erupted Over Scrapping 5% Quota For Muslims In Maharashtra?

Did Groom’s Family Really Shower Rs 8 Crore On Bride During Wedding? Viral Video Sparks Rumors, Family Clarifies, It Was Only Rs…

“Erroneous, Insensitive, Irresponsible”: SC Overturns Allahabad High Court Ruling That ‘Grabbing Woman’s Breast’ Is Not ‘Attempt To Rape’

LATEST NEWS

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India After Appearing On Geekbench: From Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset To Minimalist Colours, Check All Specs And Features

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

Adani Ports & SEZ and Port Of Marseille Fos Sign Strategic IMEC Partnership To Strengthen India–Europe Trade Connectivity

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Salim Khan – Javed Akhtar Split: What Really Broke Bollywood’s Most Powerful Writing Duo Of Sholay?

CBSE 12th Exams 2026: Physical Education Paper Review, Student Feedback And Question Paper PDF

All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

India’s AI Impact Summit Sends AI Stocks Soaring: Netweb, E2E Networks, Aurionpro Lead 20% Rally; Here’s Why

BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On

BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On
BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On
BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On
BlinkIt Sold Illegal Knives For Rs 699? Delhi Police Seize 55 Button Knives In Connection To Two Murder Cases, Probe On

QUICK LINKS