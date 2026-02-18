LIVE TV
Biker Opens Doors Of Cars And Buses On Busy Road To Make Reels; Delhi Police Take Action After Public Outrage | WATCH Viral Video

The police in Delhi reacted fast to the backlash of the video as it spread on the internet. Police tracked and arrested a 22 year old man who was spotted in the video as a biker who was riding a motorbike without a registration tag and made a display of the dangerous act of shooting reels.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 18, 2026 10:10:00 IST

A viral video which depicts a biker who opens the doors of the vehicles in motion (buses, cars and other vehicles) on a busy road in Delhi has caused mass outrage in the social media and triggered new objections to the issue of road safety and irresponsible conduct. In the video that was spread on the internet, the rider may be observed dangerously riding his motorcycle near other cars and popping their doors when they are already moving which frightens the drivers and passengers. Several users responded angrily and claimed that such antics may readily attract serious accidents and bring the lives of commuters and pedestrians into danger. 

WATCH Viral Video: Biker Opens Doors Of Cars And Buses On Busy Road To Make Reels; Delhi Police Take Action

The event in question was allegedly reported to have occurred in the Usmanpur neighborhood in northeast Delhi, and several videos were uploaded to such social media as Instagram, demonstrating the perilous stunt the person was engaged in presumably, to make the video go viral. Critics made observations that the biker and his accomplices had seemingly put more value on social media popularity at the expense of being a good citizen with one social media user noting that no reel was worth losing human lives. Some called upon the government to act before one was seriously hurt or worse.  



The police in Delhi reacted fast to the backlash of the video as it spread on the internet. Police tracked and arrested a 22 year old man who was spotted in the video as a biker who was riding a motorbike without a registration tag and made a display of the dangerous act of shooting reels. It has been registered as one of the cases under the relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act and other laws concerning dangerous driving and public safety with the motorcycle in which the offence was committed being also seized. The police officers claimed that the action was a powerful lesson against such hazardous actions on the streets. 

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 10:10 AM IST
