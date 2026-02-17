Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital’s ICU in Mumbai. Doctors say he is stable but under close observation.

Salim Khan Health Update (IMAGE: X)
Salim Khan Health Update (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 17, 2026 21:03:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Salim Khan, the veteran screenwriter behind classics like Sholay, Deewar, and Don, is currently stable but still under close watch at Lilavati Hospital’s ICU in Bandra. 

Salim Khan’s latest health update

He was admitted early Tuesday morning, around 8:30 am. Dr. Jalil Parker, who’s treating him, shared an update: Salim Khan’s condition is stable, but the doctors aren’t taking any chances.

Dr. Parker in a statement said, “He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.” 

You Might Be Interested In

Khan’s family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra, brought him in through the emergency room. From there, the hospital team jumped into action and moved Salim Khan to the ICU on the first floor.

He’s now being looked after by a group of specialists Dr. Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr. Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr. Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia. Dr. Parker also mentioned that the doctors will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 11 am, after getting the family’s consent and making sure they protect Khan’s privacy.

Salim Khan’s sudden health scare 

With news of his health making the rounds, his family quickly arrived at the hospital. Salman Khan, Alvira, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma were all spotted there. Salim Khan, who became a household name in the ’70s and ’80s, just turned 90 last November. 

Strangely enough, that was also the day Dharmendra, star of many of Khan’s films, such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baraat, passed away.

Who is Salim Khan? 

Salim Khan came from a well-off family in Indore. He moved to Mumbai in his twenties, hoping to become a star. Good looks and confidence were on his side, but acting never really took off for him.

After a decade of small roles and tough breaks, he switched gears. He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and eventually met Javed Akhtar. Together, they became one of Indian cinema’s most legendary writing teams.

Over the years, Khan and Akhtar wrote about two dozen films together, most of them huge hits. Alongside Sholay, Don, and Deewar, their credits include Trishul, Zanjeer, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Mr. India. 

MUST READ: Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 9:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7latest celebrity newslatest viral newsSalim KhanSalim Khan health updatesalman khan

RELATED News

Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

Meet Tarique Rahman: Sheikh Hasina’s Arch Rival’s Son, The ‘Dark Prince’ Rises In Dhaka – What Will Be ‘New’ Bangladesh’s India Strategy Amid Uproar Over Attacks On Hindus

UP Viral Video: Christian Principal Gets Arrested In Rampur For Allegedly Molesting School Kids Under The Guise Of Punishment, Furious Parents Beat Up Accused

Who Was Jesse Jackson? Martin Luther King Jr’s Close Associate Dies At 84, All About His Massive Net Worth, Family And Affair That Cast A Shadow On His Persona

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

LATEST NEWS

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Why An Arrest Warrant Against Bhavish Aggarwal Has Been Issued? Ola Electric Founder In Legal Trouble Over Electric Scooter Case, All You Need To Know

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 100+ Ramzan Kareem Images, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU
Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU
Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU
Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

QUICK LINKS