Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Salim Khan, the veteran screenwriter behind classics like Sholay, Deewar, and Don, is currently stable but still under close watch at Lilavati Hospital’s ICU in Bandra.

Salim Khan’s latest health update

He was admitted early Tuesday morning, around 8:30 am. Dr. Jalil Parker, who’s treating him, shared an update: Salim Khan’s condition is stable, but the doctors aren’t taking any chances.

Dr. Parker in a statement said, “He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.”

Khan’s family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra, brought him in through the emergency room. From there, the hospital team jumped into action and moved Salim Khan to the ICU on the first floor.

He’s now being looked after by a group of specialists Dr. Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr. Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr. Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia. Dr. Parker also mentioned that the doctors will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 11 am, after getting the family’s consent and making sure they protect Khan’s privacy.

Salim Khan’s sudden health scare

With news of his health making the rounds, his family quickly arrived at the hospital. Salman Khan, Alvira, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma were all spotted there. Salim Khan, who became a household name in the ’70s and ’80s, just turned 90 last November.

Strangely enough, that was also the day Dharmendra, star of many of Khan’s films, such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baraat, passed away.

Who is Salim Khan?

Salim Khan came from a well-off family in Indore. He moved to Mumbai in his twenties, hoping to become a star. Good looks and confidence were on his side, but acting never really took off for him.

After a decade of small roles and tough breaks, he switched gears. He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and eventually met Javed Akhtar. Together, they became one of Indian cinema’s most legendary writing teams.

Over the years, Khan and Akhtar wrote about two dozen films together, most of them huge hits. Alongside Sholay, Don, and Deewar, their credits include Trishul, Zanjeer, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Mr. India.

