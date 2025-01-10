Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bomb Threats To Skip Exams: Delhi Police Detain Class 12 Student’s Plot

Delhi Police arrested a Class 12 student behind a series of bomb hoaxes aimed at disrupting exams in the city. The minor sent multiple fake bomb threat emails, sparking panic across dozens of schools.

Bomb Threats To Skip Exams: Delhi Police Detain Class 12 Student’s Plot

Delhi Police have uncovered a meticulously planned scheme by a Class 12 student to avoid appearing for his exams. The student, a minor, was arrested after authorities discovered his involvement in sending a series of bomb threat emails that created widespread panic at schools across Delhi.

The student had sent at least six bomb threat emails, targeting multiple schools at once, to avoid suspicion. In one of his threats, he emailed 23 schools, triggering panic across the city. Officials confirmed that the minor aimed to disrupt exams by causing school closures, hoping the bomb threats would lead to cancellations. This resulted in significant disruptions to both school activities and the city’s administrative setup.

Over the past few weeks, Delhi had been rocked by a series of bomb hoaxes. Authorities had been on high alert, with bomb squads and sniffer dogs deployed at numerous schools, only to find nothing suspicious. These hoaxes caused considerable inconvenience, with students sent home while investigations took place, ultimately wasting a day of their studies.

In one instance, over 40 schools, including prominent institutions such as DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School, received bomb threat emails demanding $30,000 to defuse so-called bombs planted in their buildings. Fortunately, these threats were false, but the fear and disruption they caused were very real.

The string of bomb threats sparked political controversy, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticizing the law and order situation, accusing the BJP-led central government of failing to control such incidents. As the Delhi Police operate under the Union Home Ministry, the matter also fueled a row over the jurisdiction of law enforcement in the national capital.

The relentless bomb hoaxes prompted the Delhi Police to train school staff and teachers in handling crisis situations. A seminar was organized by the police, in collaboration with the Education Department, to prepare for future emergencies. These measures were also taken due to similar hoaxes that had targeted airlines, disrupting flight schedules and triggering emergency landings.

In related incidents, a 25-year-old unemployed man was detained last year for sending a bomb threat to an airline, while a 17-year-old dropout in Mumbai was arrested for attempting to frame a friend by sending a bomb threat email.

With these hoaxes and fake threats putting the safety and peace of the public at risk, the authorities have vowed to take stringent action to prevent further disruptions and identify the individuals responsible for instigating such acts of panic.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh Grenade Attack: Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against US-Based Harpreet Singh

Filed under

Bomb Threats Delhi Police

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Calls for Mission-Driven Politics in Podcast Debut

PM Modi Calls for Mission-Driven Politics in Podcast Debut

PM Modi Reveals How He Learnt Hindi While Selling Tea At Railway Station In Nikhil Kamat Podcast

PM Modi Reveals How He Learnt Hindi While Selling Tea At Railway Station In Nikhil...

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Introduces Bills To Strengthen Women’s Safety Amid Anna University Assault

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Introduces Bills To Strengthen Women’s Safety Amid Anna University Assault

What Is The Spiritual Significance Of Lord Vishnu With MahaKumbh Mela

What Is The Spiritual Significance Of Lord Vishnu With MahaKumbh Mela

TTD Grants Special Vaikunta Ekadashi Darshan For Tirupati Stampede Victims

TTD Grants Special Vaikunta Ekadashi Darshan For Tirupati Stampede Victims

Entertainment

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox