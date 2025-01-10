Bomb Threats To Skip Exams: Delhi Police Detain Class 12 Student’s Plot

Delhi Police arrested a Class 12 student behind a series of bomb hoaxes aimed at disrupting exams in the city. The minor sent multiple fake bomb threat emails, sparking panic across dozens of schools.

Delhi Police have uncovered a meticulously planned scheme by a Class 12 student to avoid appearing for his exams. The student, a minor, was arrested after authorities discovered his involvement in sending a series of bomb threat emails that created widespread panic at schools across Delhi.

The student had sent at least six bomb threat emails, targeting multiple schools at once, to avoid suspicion. In one of his threats, he emailed 23 schools, triggering panic across the city. Officials confirmed that the minor aimed to disrupt exams by causing school closures, hoping the bomb threats would lead to cancellations. This resulted in significant disruptions to both school activities and the city’s administrative setup.

Over the past few weeks, Delhi had been rocked by a series of bomb hoaxes. Authorities had been on high alert, with bomb squads and sniffer dogs deployed at numerous schools, only to find nothing suspicious. These hoaxes caused considerable inconvenience, with students sent home while investigations took place, ultimately wasting a day of their studies.

In one instance, over 40 schools, including prominent institutions such as DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School, received bomb threat emails demanding $30,000 to defuse so-called bombs planted in their buildings. Fortunately, these threats were false, but the fear and disruption they caused were very real.

The string of bomb threats sparked political controversy, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticizing the law and order situation, accusing the BJP-led central government of failing to control such incidents. As the Delhi Police operate under the Union Home Ministry, the matter also fueled a row over the jurisdiction of law enforcement in the national capital.

The relentless bomb hoaxes prompted the Delhi Police to train school staff and teachers in handling crisis situations. A seminar was organized by the police, in collaboration with the Education Department, to prepare for future emergencies. These measures were also taken due to similar hoaxes that had targeted airlines, disrupting flight schedules and triggering emergency landings.

In related incidents, a 25-year-old unemployed man was detained last year for sending a bomb threat to an airline, while a 17-year-old dropout in Mumbai was arrested for attempting to frame a friend by sending a bomb threat email.

With these hoaxes and fake threats putting the safety and peace of the public at risk, the authorities have vowed to take stringent action to prevent further disruptions and identify the individuals responsible for instigating such acts of panic.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh Grenade Attack: Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against US-Based Harpreet Singh