Border Districts On High Alert In Bihar Amid Violent Protest In Nepal

Amid ongoing tensions in Nepal, the India-Nepal border in the Jogbani area of Bihar’s Araria is on high alert. As protests against the ban on social media, though the ban has been lifted, turned violent in Nepal’s Kathmandu. Protestors intensified their demonstration against the government’s alleged corruption, targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers.

Bihar shares a 729 km-long international border with Nepal. Its seven districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, touch Nepal’s border. Traditionally, the border has been open, and people from both countries travel without a visa.

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid ongoing protests. His residence was set ablaze. The Parliament building too was raided by the protesters and vandalised. In another case of violence, agitators stormed a jail in Dhangadhi and set free more than 300 prisoners.

However, Former King Gyanendra expressed displeasure at the widespread arson and offered condolences to the families of the dead.

Calling the violence in Nepal “heart-wrenching”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X, “After returning from the day’s tour, there was a detailed discussion about the events in Nepal at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs.”

“My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal’s stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order, “He added.

Key Developments in the Nepal Protests

Protests broke out against the ban on social media. It intensified after the ban was lifted partially. In view of the protest, curfews have been imposed in several areas.

As per reports, security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu. During the protest, at least 29 people were killed.

PM KP Sharma Oli officially stepped down. A committee will investigate the protests, and victims will receive financial assistance.

ALSO READ: ‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch