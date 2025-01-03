Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
BPSC Row: Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor Says “This Protest Will Continue”

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor reaffirmed his backing for the ongoing protests at Gandhi Maidan against the alleged paper leak in the Bihar Civil Services examination, calling for its cancellation.

BPSC Row: Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor Says “This Protest Will Continue”

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor has intensified his advocacy for the ongoing protests at Gandhi Maidan, where participants demand the annulment of the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) examination in light of allegations concerning a paper leak.

Kishor underscored his steadfast commitment to Bihar’s socio-political landscape, declaring that the protests would endure. He remarked, “For over two and a half years, I have been engaged in efforts within Bihar. If not politics, what other avenue should I pursue?”

In response to assertions that his involvement in the movement is politically motivated, Kishor provided a pointed rebuttal: “If one stands by victims and that is labeled as politics, then yes, I am indeed engaged in politics.”

Further critiquing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor accused him of prioritizing political longevity over substantive governance. He remarked, “Nitish Kumar’s primary concern is retaining power. His inaction during the COVID-19 crisis exemplifies his apathy towards the welfare of Bihar’s populace.”

On Thursday, Kishor commenced an indefinite hunger strike to press for the cancellation of the BPSC examination, citing the paper leak allegations as grounds for annulment. Aligning himself with the BPSC aspirants at Gandhi Maidan, Kishor denounced the Chief Minister’s unwillingness to engage directly with the protestors.

He asserted, “The current administration, under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, is marked by arrogance. Despite the students’ readiness to conclude the protest if reassured about the examination’s status, the Chief Minister refrained from meeting them. Instead, the state resorted to coercive measures, including police action against the students.”

Expounding on his rationale for adopting such a drastic form of protest, Kishor stated, “For individuals like us, where conventional avenues have been exhausted, embarking on an indefinite hunger strike becomes the sole recourse.”

The protesting cohort of students in Patna demands the nullification of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, administered by the Bihar Public Service Commission on December 13.

In a parallel development, supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav organized a ‘rail roko’ agitation at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station in solidarity with the protesting students. Law enforcement authorities later intervened to disperse the demonstrators.

Read More: Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi 'Why Not Sambhu Border?'

Prashant Kishor

