Breaking: Former Jammu And Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Passes Away

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has passed away at 79 after a prolonged illness.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has passed away at 79 after a prolonged illness. The report further states that Mr Malik died at approximately 1 pm today (August 05, 2025) at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he was receiving medical treatment.  As reported in the ANI, his private secretary KS Rana has confirmed his demise. 



A look at Satyapal Malik’s career 

According to PTI, the former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik started his career as a socialist student leader in Meerut University after being inspired by Ram Manohar Lohia. He also became MLA of Charan Singh’s Bhartiya Kranti Dal from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh in 1974. Mr Malik then joined the Indian National Congress in 1984 and became its Rajya Sabha MP. However, he resigned three years later in the backdrop of the Bofors scam and then switched to the V P Singh-led Janta Dal in 1988 and became an MP from Aligarh on its ticket in 1989. 

Satyapal Malik joined the BJP in 2004 

The PTI report quotes that in 2004, Mr Malik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections. He lost to former prime minister Charan Singh’s son Ajit Singh and took oath as Bihar governor on October 4, 2017, he was in-charge of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha. He was the Union minister of state, parliamentary affairs and tourism from April 21, 1990 to November 10, 1990.

