In a new development in the unsettling case in Tamil Nadu, evidence has emerged of serious assault against Ajith Kumar, a 29-year-old temple security guard who died in police custody after being questioned in relation to theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman Temple in Sivagangai district. The post-mortem pictures obtained by The Federal point to troubling evidence of Ajith’s physical abuse in the days prior to death from possible torture he seems to have endured in police custody.

Ajith was interrogated by police to discuss the charges relating to the theft. The police version was Ajith stated he felt uneasy during the interrogation process and was later taken to the hospital where he ultimately died. The post-mortem pictures and reports now suggest he died much darker circumstances.

Gruesome Injuries Raise Alarming Questions

According to media sources familiar with the post-mortem conducted at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, there were at least 18 external injuries on Ajith’s body. Lacerations were noted on the head, arms, back, and legs. Internally, he sustained extreme trauma including marked bleeding, and, of particular concern, a severe injury to the chest region that medical professionals suspect was the immediate fatal injury.

The autopsy turned out to be unsettling in that it lasted over five hours, significantly longer than usual. The amount of time it took to document the injuries illustrates the seriousness of the injuries, and also includes more than average complications in the documentation process. The forensic experts testified that the injuries had blunt force trauma, and trauma consistent with beatings with hard objects.

ALSO READ: Shocking Video: 5-Storey Building Crashes In Shimla Due To Landslide, Rainfall Red Alert Issued

Family Alleges Torture, Denial of Water and Beatings

Ajith’s family has come forward with serious allegations. As the family alleges, Ajith was beaten (and another family member has vowing to harass police and anybody else involved in the death of Ahmed around the world) in the police vehicle not only was he beaten but they placed him under gag order, denied him water, other torture including alleged exposure to chili powder, etc.

These assertions are substantiated by eyewitness accounts and now appear to be corroborated by the graphic and disturbing photographic evidence from the post mortem.

The family believes Ajith was specifically targeted and traumatized without any legitimate wrongdoing on his part, and that ultimately, Ajith did not suffer from a physical ailment, but he was murdered constituting custodial torture.

Political Firestorm and Public Outrage

Injuries were located on his skull, arms, back and legs. Internally, he had severe trauma which included a large amount of bleeding and, a severe injury in the chest area that physicians suspect to be the cause of death.

The disturbing part of the case is that the post-mortem examination took over five hours much longer than usual. This indicates the severity of this young man’s injuries, and the complexity of injuries that had to be documented. Experts found indications of blunt force trauma, and injuries consistent with being beaten with hard objects.I was infuriated and shocked by it, and apparently so was everybody else.

The incident has sparked massive outrage. Edappadi K. Palaniswami the general secretary of the AIADMK has demanded an immediate judicial inquiry into the case and compensation for the family members who are suffering. “This is not merely about one man’s death,” he said, “it is about the alleged, growing culture of impunity by the police and the way in which every public institution fell down.”

Ashish Rawat, the Superintendent of Police for the district has requested an internal inquiry, which civil rights organizations and opposition leaders believe will not be enough in assuring transparency, and they are calling for the officers involved in the alleged torture to be suspended and arrested.

Many have pointed to previous custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu as evidence that this is part of a worrying pattern of violence within the system. “We have been here before,” said a human rights advocate from Chennai. “Each time the system promises accountability, but very little changes on the ground.”

A Larger Question on Police Accountability

Ajith Kumar’s death has reignited protests and long-standing discussions about custodial safety trusts europ JV that police reform must happen, and human rights in India. It is the case that unless serious behind-the-scenes action takes place, trust in the police will steadily decrease.

For the time being, a grieving family and community are waiting for justice not only for Ajith Kumar but many nameless victims of police excesses throughout India.