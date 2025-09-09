C P Radhakrishnan, Maharashtra Governor and NDA nominee, Appointed As The New Vice President of India

The polling of Vice President elections 2025 has finally come to an end. Maharashtra Governor And NDA Nominee Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan has been elected India’s new Vice President after defeating India’s nominee former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy. The NDA nominee got 452 first preference votes while India’s nominee received 300 votes. Votes were casted by the members from both houses of parliament. The voting had started at 10 AM and concluded at 5 PM. According to the officials, 96 per cent of the polling was completed by 3 PM, as reported in the PTI.

How many MP’s abstained from voting?

Three parties have announced that they will boycott the poll. 11 Rajya Sabha members which included seven MPs of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and four MPs of the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential election. Three Lok Sabha members, including two independents and one Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP, have also decided to boycott the election.

What are the names of MP’s who didn’t vote?

The names of the Rajyasabha MP’s who abstained from voting are-

Sasmit Patra (BJD) Debashish Samantaray (BJD) Subhashish Khuntia (BJD) Sulata Deo (BJD) Niranjan Bishi (BJD) Munna Khan (BJD) Manas Mangaraj (BJD) Vaddiraju Ravichandra (BRS) KR Suresh Reddy (BRS) D Damodar Rao (BRS) B Parthasaradhi Reddy (BRS)

The names of the Loksabha MP’s who didn’t vote are-

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa (Independent) Amritpal Singh (Independent)

Why the elections to the post of India’s Vice President were held?

Elections to the position of India’s Vice President were necessitated after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from his post citing health reasons on Monday (July 21, 2025).

