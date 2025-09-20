LIVE TV
Home > India > Can You Remove Clothes From The Given Pic? Creepy Prompts Given To Gemini, Here's How The AI Responded

Can You Remove Clothes From The Given Pic? Creepy Prompts Given To Gemini, Here’s How The AI Responded

The AI Saree trend has gone viral, allowing millions of users to virtually drape algorithmically designed sarees powered by Gemini. Developed by AI innovator Nano Banana, the feature blends culture with digital creativity while ensuring strict privacy safeguards. When a user attempted a harmful request, the system firmly rejected it, highlighting its commitment to safety.

Pic Credit : NewsX
Pic Credit : NewsX

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 20, 2025 16:21:31 IST

The AI Saree trend has taken the digital world by storm, combining culture with technology. Powered by Gemini, the feature allows users to virtually drape themselves in sarees designed by artificial intelligence. Millions of people uploaded their photos and shared creative results.

AI developer Nano Banana, known for his playful projects, introduced this innovation that quickly gained popularity. The trend turned into a cultural celebration, blending tradition with modern digital artistry. The interactive feature made online spaces lively as users showcased saree designs created through safe and trusted AI technology.

Technology Behind the AI Saree

The AI Saree tool works on a simple but strong foundation of trust. Developers designed the system to keep user photos secure and protected. The platform promised safety and did not allow any misuse of personal data.

As users explored the feature, they confidently shared their creations knowing the technology respected privacy. This protection helped build confidence in AI-driven design. The saree trend showed how secure systems could encourage people to engage openly with technology and celebrate both creativity and culture through digital experiences.

Responsible AI Innovation in Action

During the viral trend, the platform faced a test when a user attempted a harmful request. The individual asked the system to remove clothing from a photo. The AI responded immediately, rejecting the request and stating it would not generate explicit or non-consensual content. This strict safeguard reinforced the platform’s commitment to responsible AI use.

Developer Nano Banana noted that the technology’s refusal to entertain harmful requests protected both users and the integrity of the trend. The moment highlighted that AI innovation also lies in what it refuses to create.

The AI Saree trend grew into more than a passing online activity. It brought together technology and tradition in a safe and respectful way. By rejecting harmful content and protecting user privacy, the system encouraged people to express themselves freely.

Millions of saree designs filled digital platforms, creating a global celebration of culture through AI. The trend proved that creativity thrives when innovation respects boundaries. The AI Saree became an example of how responsible technology can promote joy, inclusivity, and safe participation in the digital age.

QUICK LINKS