Captain Vikram Batra’s Father Calls It A ‘Proud Day’: Kargil Vijay Diwas

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Captain Vikram Batra’s father, Girdhari Lal Batra, said it was a proud moment, though the family continues to feel his absence deeply. He recalled the bravery of soldiers during the 1999 war and said the sacrifices made in those tough terrains remain unforgettable.

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Captain Vikram Batra’s father, Girdhari Lal Batra, said it was a “proud day” for the family, but the absence of his son would always be deeply felt.
Captain Vikram Batra, one of the most well-known heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, lost his life while fighting Pakistani intruders in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking to ANI, Girdhari Lal Batra said, “It’s a proud day for us. It is no less than a celebration. It has been 26 years. We haven’t forgotten those days, the way our men sacrificed their lives to chase the enemy away from, is a thing of pride for us. We deeply miss him (Captain Vikram Batra) and that void can never be filled. Fortunate are those parents who have children like them, who made not only them, but also the country proud. The Kargil War was a high-altitude battle and fought on difficult terrains.”
He also praised the Indian Armed Forces for their actions during Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
“The barbarism showed by Pakistanis in Pahalgam had to be avenged, and our forces did well with Operation Sindoor. Our Armed Forces have shown exemplary courage and we are proud of our forces,” he said.
Captain Batra died on July 7, 1999, after being hit by enemy fire while leading an operation to recapture a key position during the war.
Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addressed the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Dras in Ladakh, where he spoke about India’s “unbreakable unity” during both Operation Vijay in 1999 and Operation Sindoor in 2025.
“Keeping up with the tradition of unbreakable Indian unity, the army carried out precision strikes on the terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor and attained a decisive victory, effectively retaliating and knocking down Pakistan’s violent attacks, and attained victory,” General Dwivedi said.
“We gave a chance for peace, but they (Pakistan) acted out of cowardice, to which we answered with courage. Operation Sindoor is our resolve, message and response. Our air defence stood as a strong wall against drones and missiles,” he added.
General Dwivedi also recalled the strategic locations recaptured during the Kargil War, such as Tiger Hill, Tololing and Point 4875, and paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives.
“We stand near Tiger Hill, Tololing and Point 4875, remembering the resolve and valour of the warriors. We salute those who sacrificed their lives so we can live peacefully. We remember the resolve they had in their eyes, their dedication with which they went through difficulties. In 1999, India achieved an unparalleled victory under Operation Vijay, chasing away the Pakistani soldiers on high hill posts, and hoisting the tricolour there,” he said.

