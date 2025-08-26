Caught Red-Handed: How Nikki Bhati Discovered Husband Vipin’s Affair Before Her Dowry Murder?

The shocking murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly burnt alive by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, has now revealed disturbing details about her husband’s violent past and had an affair. Victim Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, was earlier named in a 2024 case of assault and also exploitation filed by another woman.

Based on police reports, a woman had filed an FIR at Jarcha Police Station in Greater Noida in October 2024, against Vipin for assault and exploitation. Even though Nikki was married to Vipin, he was still involved with the complainant woman. Things took a turn when Nikki and her sister caught Vipin and the woman “red-handed.”. In a bid to cover up, Vipin attacked the complainant, upon which she lodged an FIR against him. This history of violence now explains his abusive treatment of Nikki that ultimately led to her death.

Nikki’s Husband and In-Laws Arrested

Nikki was violently assaulted, poured with a flammable liquid, and set on fire in her house in Sirsa village Greater Noida on August 21, 2025. She died while being transported to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, with 70% burn injuries.

Following massive outrage, police arrested all four accused named in the FIR:

Vipin Bhati (Husband): The main accused, who allegedly burnt Nikki during a fight when she did not allow him to see her Instagram posts and did not open her beauty parlour. He was picked up after a car chase and shot in the leg when he tried to flee. He is in 14-day judicial custody.

Daya Bhati (Mother-in-law): Aged 55, she had been absconding since the incident but was later arrested. Nikki’s family had directly named her in their complaint.

Satyaveer Bhati (Father-in-law): Arrested last, he faces charges of murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

Rohit (Brother-in-law): Apprehended near Sirsa Toll Chauraha after a police tip-off. He has been charged with murder and offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that carry life imprisonment.

With these arrests, police confirmed that all accused mentioned in the FIR are now in custody.

Nikki’s Child’s Heartbreaking Testimony

Perhaps the most chilling element in the case is the statement of Nikki’s six-year-old son, who directly witnessed the crime. Speaking to the media, he said:

“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di.”

The boy named his father and grandmother as the ones who burned Nikki, offering key evidence that makes the case against the suspects stronger.

Shamefully, only hours before his arrest, Vipin was busy on Instagram, sharing happy photos with Nikki and their child, accompanied by tearful captions like “I’m broken. I have nothing left.” While trying to stage himself as a bereaved husband online, police investigations revealed that he had actually planned Nikki’s gruesome killing prompted by dowry harassment and her wish for autonomy.

