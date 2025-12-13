LIVE TV
Home > India > CDS Anil Chauhan Issues Big Message To Pakistan, Asim Munir, Says ‘Wars Cannot Be Won By…’

CDS Anil Chauhan Issues Big Message To Pakistan, Asim Munir, Says ‘Wars Cannot Be Won By…’

Speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade of the Autumn Term, December 2025, at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, he appeared to take a subtle dig at Pakistan for relying on rhetoric instead of real capability.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 13, 2025 14:52:39 IST

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday delivered a strong message, saying that wars are not won by speeches or slogans but through clear intent and decisive action. Speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade of the Autumn Term, December 2025, at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, he appeared to take a subtle dig at Pakistan for relying on rhetoric instead of real capability.

Addressing the gathering as the presiding officer, General Chauhan stated that real military strength comes from discipline, planning and effective execution. “Wars cannot be won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action,” he said. His remarks came at a time when Pakistan, despite suffering heavy damage during Operation Sindoor, has seen its leaders and social media platforms circulate false claims of victory.

The CDS noted that several regions across the world are facing instability due to weak institutions and reactive decision-making. In a veiled reference to Pakistan, he said such institutional fragility often results in prolonged conflict and insecurity. “Around us we often witness developments that signal institutional fragility and reactive adjustments,” he said, adding that India stands in sharp contrast due to its strong institutions, democratic stability and the professionalism of its armed forces.

Highlighting India’s position, General Chauhan said the country’s military credibility comes from its ability to adapt to changing threats while remaining rooted in strong values and institutional discipline. He praised the armed forces for their commitment to duty and described them as the backbone of national security.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, the CDS said they were beginning their careers at a crucial time, as Operation Sindoor is currently underway. “You are joining the force when Operation Sindoor is on,” he reminded them, stressing that the responsibility they carry would be immediate and real.

He underlined that modern military service is not about reacting only during crises, but about maintaining constant preparedness. Alertness, agility and readiness, he said, must become daily habits. “Our strength will lie in the ability to remain alert, agile and prepared every hour, every day,” he added.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 2:52 PM IST
