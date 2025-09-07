Chandra Grahan 2025: Do’s And Don’ts For Every Zodiac Sign, Don’t Ignore These Cosmic Warnings!

The full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) on September 7, 2025, overlaps with Purnima Shradh and lunar transit in Aquarius, shows a spiritually important moment during Pitru Paksha. Astrologers suggest personalized do’s and don’ts by zodiac sign to support individuals navigate the eclipse’s strong energy.

General Guidelines: Traditions recommend avoiding new ventures during the eclipse, while promoting meditation, chant, and self-analysis. Reciting zodiac specific mantras is believed to deactivate negative influences.

Zodiac Based Remedies: Examples from astrological direction

• Leo: Repeat Narasimha Mantra and give sesame seeds to a Brahmin after the eclipse.

• Virgo: Do Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra or Om Namah Shivaya chant to uphold mental strength.

• Libra: Participate in Hanuman Chalisa recitation, suggested more than eleven times, for safety.

• Capricorn: Repeat the Chandra Mantra (“Om Shram Shreem Shrom …”) 108 times throughout Grahan.

• Aquarius: Raise divine support with Vishnu Sahasranama or Shri Hari Stotram for eclipse relief.

Donations After Eclipse: Astrological advice links certain colors of donated items to each zodiac:

• Aries & Scorpio: Red colour food or other items (e.g., masoor, jaggery, chana)

• Taurus & Libra: White colour food or other items (e.g., milk, curd, ghee)

• Gemini & Virgo: Green colour food or other items (e.g., green lentils, vegetables)

• Cancer: Rice, sugar, sweet milk preparations

• Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces: Yellow colour food or other item (e.g., yellow dal, fruits, cloth)

• Capricorn & Aquarius: Black colour food or other items (e.g., black sesame, urad, garments)

This practice is believed to counter eclipse related negativity and invite prosperity.

Moreover, it is deeply rooted tradition, many people seek comfort and spiritual enlightenment during these acts. For personalized guidance, consult your astrologer before taking any action.

