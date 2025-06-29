Char Dham Yatra Suspended Till 24 Hours, 9 Missing In Cloudburst In Uttarakhand

To the latest development in the heavy rain and flood in the higher slopes, the officials have announced to suspend the Char Dham Yatra for the next 24 hours. This suspension aims to ensure the safety of thousands of devotees.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the suspension and said police and administrative officers have been directed to stop pilgrims at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, and Vikasnagar.

District authorities deployed security teams to implement the suspension across major stopovers. Officials halted pilgrims traveling toward Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri in light of the intensified rain forecast. Police established checkpoints and redirected vehicles to safe zones. Officials advised devotees to stay indoors and avoid traveling to higher altitudes until weather conditions improve.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand | 8-9 workers staying at an under-construction hotel site went missing after the construction site was damaged due to a cloud burst in Silai Band on Barkot-Yamunotri Marg. Yamunotri Marg has also been affected: Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya Rescue… pic.twitter.com/k6FiyZCdCa — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025

Cloudburst on Yamunotri Route Leaves Several Workers Missing

A cloudburst on the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg disrupted movement and caused damage to infrastructure. The incident occurred near Silai Band, where an under-construction hotel site collapsed under the impact of the deluge. District Magistrate of Uttarkashi, Prashant Arya, said around 8 to 9 workers residing at the site have gone missing. Rescue operations have been initiated, and teams are scanning the debris to locate the missing persons.

The cloudburst has severely impacted the Yamunotri Marg, making the road inaccessible for both pilgrims and rescue personnel. Authorities dispatched disaster response teams to the affected zone to conduct search operations and restore damaged routes. Officials are assessing the extent of destruction and coordinating with local agencies for recovery. Further decisions regarding the resumption of the Yatra will depend on weather updates and site conditions.

Must Read: Three Years Of Udaipur Beheading Case: Remembering Kanhaiya Lal, Tailor Who Was Beheaded By Two Muslims For A Social Media Post