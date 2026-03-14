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Home > India > Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

A 30-year-old man in Chennai was beaten to death by a group while trying to intervene in an argument involving his friend.

Chennai murder (AI Image)
Chennai murder (AI Image)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 14, 2026 15:55:49 IST

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Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob after he tried to save his friend who had urinated near a group of women sleeping on a roadside pavement in Chennai.

Police have identified the victim as Kalaiselvan, who was travelling to Mannadi with his friend Nithish Balaji in a vehicle. The duo had consumed alcohol, police said.

As per a report, Nithish started urinating from the vehicle after he spotted a footpath where a group of men and women were sleeping.

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However, one woman woke up and confronted Nithish, who then indulged in a heated debate with her.

Soon, three bike-borne men came and entered into an argument with Nithish. Soon the argument got heated and they thrashed him. Kalaiselvan, who came to the aid of Balaji, was also beaten by the group.

Kalaiselvan reportedly lost consciousness during the assault.

Later, Kalaiselvan’s brother filed a police complaint stating that his brother was found unconscious on the road.

He was declared dead on arrival after his family took him to Stanley Government Hospital.

Kalaiselvan, the deceased, lived on Pallavan Salai in Triplicane and hailed from Anniyaur village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district. He worked as a load van driver and was associated with the VCK Trade Union. He was unmarried.

After examining CCTV footage and conducting questioning, police detained three men identified as Muhammad Fattah, Abdhu Bashith, and Abdul Faheen.

They were later formally arrested and sent to judicial custody.

ALSO READ: Gym Santosh Murder Convict Aluva Athul Hacked To Death In Kollam In Brutal Gang Attack; Video Captured On CCTV

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 3:55 PM IST
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Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

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Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

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Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested
Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested
Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested
Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

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