Chennai On Yellow Alert: Heavy Rain And Temperature Dip Expected Due To Cyclonic Circulation

Chennai has received yellow alert for Monday due to cyclonic circulation seen over southwest Bay of Bengal with light rains and slight fall in temperature. Light rain continued until Saturday. Coastal regions might have more intensity by Tuesday until 14 January.

Chennai is geared up for drizzly weather as well as minor showers in the coming days in the wake of a cyclonic circulation over southwestern Bay of Bengal. The state weather department and India Meteorological Department (IMD) are issuing yellow alarms till January 14, considering moderate rain coupled with thunderstorm at isolated locations. Here’s what the next few days could have in store for the citizens.

On Sunday, light rainfall lashed through several areas in Chennai, including Royapuram, Velachery, Ekkattuthangal, Alandur, Porur, Guindy, Kodambakkam, and Broadway. This brought temperatures down a few notches as well. The maximum recorded temperature was 27.1°C at Nungambakkam and 27.5°C at Meenambakkam.

With such a pattern of weather, temperature levels in Chennai shall remain considerably low. Thermometer readings across the city will average at 27° Celsius during the day and 23-24° Celsius at night.

Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay Of Bengal

Southwest Bay of Bengal and the East Coast of Sri Lanka is presently being influenced by a cyclonic circulation up to 1.5 km from the sea level. This cyclonic circulation causes persistent cloudy sky and scattered/thorough rainfall at various places across the region. The meteorologists have predicted the same weather scenario to prevail in the next couple of days while temperatures would run 2-3°C lower than normal.

Coastal Districts To Receive Heavy Rain

Whereas Chennai is receiving light rain, the five coastal districts of Tamil Nadu—Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai—are likely to witness heavy rain over the next couple of days because of the present weather system. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are likely to occur over other parts of Tamil Nadu over the next 48 hours as well.

The rain has also caused a fall in temperatures in different cities of Tamil Nadu. The temperature in Tirupattur dropped by 3.7°C, and it reached 26.4°C. In Salem, the temperature fell by 2.4°C, and the maximum temperature was 29.7°C. In Pallayamkottai, the temperature fell by 2.1°C, and it reached 29.5°C.

The weather system continues to influence the region, and so Chennai and surrounding regions are likely to see cloudy skies and rain showers in the next two days. As temperatures are on the cooler side, it is recommended to prepare for light to moderate rain showers, especially in the evening.

Preparation For Rain And Cooler Weather

Chennai residents should be prepared for changes in weather conditions, especially those residing in areas prone to thunderstorms. They should keep themselves updated with IMD alerts and take necessary precautions to avoid any weather-related disruptions, particularly in coastal districts where heavy rainfall is expected.

