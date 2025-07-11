LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > India > Child Marriage Or Sexual Assault? 14 Minors Get Pregnant In One Year In Maharashtra’s Beed, Sparks Concern

Child Marriage Or Sexual Assault? 14 Minors Get Pregnant In One Year In Maharashtra’s Beed, Sparks Concern

Several Indian celebrities have expanded their influence beyond the screen and into the culinary world, opening stylish cafes and restaurants across the country. From Bollywood actors to TV stars and cricketers, these celeb owned eateries offer fans a chance to dine in spaces curated by their favourite icons.

Several Minors Get Pregnant In One Year In Maharashtra - Source: Netflix Bulbul Movie

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 11:10:35 IST

In the latest development in Maharashtra’s Beed district 14 minor girls have become pregnant involved in child marriages between April 2024 and March 2025. In a written reply to the state assembly, Health Minister Prakash Aabitkar confirmed that seven of the 14 girls have already given birth.

MLAs Amol Khatal (Sangamner) and Amit Satam raised the issue, requesting official data from the state’s reproductive and child health (RCH) portal. The minister’s response has reignited debate over the prevalence of child marriage in rural Maharashtra, where such practices continue despite legal prohibition.

Minister Aabitkar Clarifies System Limitations

Minister Aabitkar explained that the RCH portal does not categorize pregnancies among minors as cases of sexual assault. Instead, it registers any woman or girl of reproductive age who tests positive for pregnancy as a ‘pregnant mother’ alongside the husband’s name. The system cross-verifies ages using Aadhaar-linked ABHA health cards. The absence of a separate field to register minors as victims of sexual violence has raised questions about the legal gaps that allow child abuse to remain undocumented. The minister acknowledged these limitations and emphasized the need for systemic vigilance.

Officials Fear Underreporting as Activists Demand Action

Child rights activists highlighted that under Indian law, any sexual act involving a girl under 18 constitutes statutory rape, regardless of marriage status. Despite the 14 pregnancies recorded, activists believe the actual number could be much higher, particularly in rural areas where such incidents often go unreported. They warned that official figures might only represent the visible tip of a much larger issue. Minister Aabitkar assured the assembly that the government had issued fresh orders under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, urging all health institutions to report such cases.

State Deploys Village-Level Officers to Prevent Child Marriage

To curb child marriage at the grassroots level, the Maharashtra government has appointed gram sevaks as child marriage prevention officers across all villages. Anganwadi workers will assist them in this task. In urban areas, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and Anganwadi supervisors have been designated as the primary and assistant prohibition officers.

 District-level child protection cells are now functional across the state. Authorities have also mandated that schools, local government offices, and community centers conduct child marriage prevention pledge ceremonies to raise awareness among communities.

Social Pressures and Poverty Continue to Undermine Legal Measures

Despite state-led preventive frameworks, Beed’s recent data shows a disconnect between awareness programs and their effectiveness. Activists blame entrenched traditions, poverty, and limited educational access for the persistence of child marriage. In many instances, families and communities continue to overlook the law. While the government discusses stricter enforcement, lawmakers now face an urgent question: how many more minor girls must be pushed into early motherhood before real change takes place?

Must Read: Government Of India Launches National Logo Contest For Leptospirosis Control Program, Here’s How You Can Apply

Tags: 14 minors pregnant14 minors pregnant in one yearbeedhome_hero_pos_2maharashtra

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?