Government Of India Launches National Logo Contest For Leptospirosis Control Program, Here’s How You Can Apply

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has launched a nationwide logo design contest for the “Program for Prevention and Control of Leptospirosis (PPCL)”.

The initiative, run in collaboration with MyGov, encourages citizens to design a visual identity that highlights public health, hygiene, and the One Health approach involving human, animal, and environmental sectors.

The PPCL addresses the prevention and control of leptospirosis, a significant public health issue in India. The program aims to reduce the disease burden through timely detection and community engagement. NCDC has called on creative minds across the country to represent this mission through a unique logo.

Design for a healthier tomorrow! Take part in the Logo Contest – Program for Prevention and Control of Leptospirosis and help raise awareness through creativity Visit: https://t.co/pmhQKVQzlu #PublicHealth#LogoDesignContest#Leptospirosis@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/szxCyLWD0t — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 11, 2025

Logo Design Guidelines

Participants must ensure the logo is original and not AI-generated or plagiarised. Each individual may submit multiple entries, though only one will be selected as the winner. Designers must use Hindi or English text only and submit the logo in high-resolution JPEG/PNG format (up to 4MB) without watermarks. The logo should symbolize disease prevention, hygiene, public health, and the One Health concept. A description of the design (max 250 words) explaining its concept and symbolism is mandatory.

Evaluation and Reward Criteria

A panel will judge the entries based on five key parameters: relevance to the theme, originality, aesthetic appeal, versatility for various media, and clarity in messaging. The selected winner will receive a certificate from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The winning design will serve as the official logo for the national program and will appear on all public and official platforms.

Eligibility and Submission Process

The contest is open to all Indian citizens. Submissions must be made exclusively on www.mygov.in. Logos submitted through any other medium will not be considered. All participants must maintain accurate MyGov profiles for communication. Incomplete profiles may lead to disqualification.

Legal and Copyright Terms

By participating, designers grant the organizers an irrevocable, royalty-free license over all intellectual property rights in their submissions. The organizers reserve the right to modify, adapt, or use the logo in any form, including advertising and promotion. Designers must not file for IP rights or claims on their submissions. All entries must comply with the Indian Copyright Act, 1957. Violation of the act will lead to immediate disqualification.

Important Terms and Conditions

The logo must be free of any objectionable content.

Any violation of the rules will result in disqualification without notice.

The decision of the NCDC will be final and binding.

In case of disputes, Delhi courts will have jurisdiction.

The organizers reserve the right to cancel or amend the competition if required.

Last Day To Submit:

All interested participants are encouraged to submit their entries on the MyGov portal before the contest closes. This initiative offers a unique opportunity for citizens to contribute to public health awareness and take part in a national cause through creative expression.

