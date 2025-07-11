Gurgaon Residents Share Pain After Extreme Rain Causes Flooding

The monsoon have resulted in a nightmare for the residents of Gurgaon. Heavy downpour lasting four hours led to a severe waterlogging. A viral video on Instagram shows waterlogging inside the house leading to submergig furniture and personal belongings. Furnitures including sofas, chairs, submerghed in rain water.

Despite the premium cost of homes in the area, the infrastructure failed to withstand the relentless rain, leaving residents distressed and their properties damaged.

Resident’s Heartfelt Account Goes Viral Amid Gurgaon Rain Crisis

The Instagram video, widely shared online, includes a personal and emotional caption by the resident. “What happened last night has left me completely shattered,” the user wrote. Describing the brutal weather, the resident stated that it rained for nearly four hours without pause. Upon returning from work, the resident found their car half-submerged and their home completely waterlogged. “Everything that was on the floor — furniture, belongings — was floating, soaked, and destroyed,” the caption read. The emotional toll was visible, as the resident added, “This is not just water damage. It’s emotional damage. And it’s real.”

Luxury Residences Near Golf Course Road Hit by Flooding

The affected resident lives near Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road, home to elite housing complexes such as DLF Camellias, where property prices reach ₹100 crore. Despite the high real estate value, flood preparedness and drainage infrastructure came under scrutiny.

The water inundation not only impacted vehicles parked outside but also entered living spaces, raising questions about the region’s ability to handle intense monsoon spells. Several residents in the vicinity reported similar experiences, with basements and ground floors bearing the brunt of the water surge caused by poor drainage and unchecked urban construction.

The video and the personal message accompanying it have sparked widespread concern on social media, drawing attention to Gurgaon’s recurring issue of urban flooding. Residents and netizens demanded answers from local authorities and questioned the lack of robust drainage systems in high-end neighborhoods.

