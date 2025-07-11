LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > India > Gurgaon Residents Share Pain After Extreme Rain Causes Flooding

Gurgaon Residents Share Pain After Extreme Rain Causes Flooding

Gurgaon witnessed severe flooding after four hours of relentless rain, leaving upscale localities like Golf Course Road submerged. A viral Instagram video showed a resident’s home and car waterlogged, with furniture and personal belongings floating inside the house.

Gurgaon waterlogging viral video

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 09:21:13 IST

The monsoon have resulted in a nightmare for the residents of Gurgaon. Heavy downpour lasting four hours led to a severe waterlogging. A viral video on Instagram shows waterlogging inside the house leading to submergig furniture and personal belongings. Furnitures including sofas, chairs, submerghed in rain water. 

Despite the premium cost of homes in the area, the infrastructure failed to withstand the relentless rain, leaving residents distressed and their properties damaged.

Resident’s Heartfelt Account Goes Viral Amid Gurgaon Rain Crisis

The Instagram video, widely shared online, includes a personal and emotional caption by the resident. “What happened last night has left me completely shattered,” the user wrote. Describing the brutal weather, the resident stated that it rained for nearly four hours without pause. Upon returning from work, the resident found their car half-submerged and their home completely waterlogged. “Everything that was on the floor — furniture, belongings — was floating, soaked, and destroyed,” the caption read. The emotional toll was visible, as the resident added, “This is not just water damage. It’s emotional damage. And it’s real.”

Luxury Residences Near Golf Course Road Hit by Flooding

The affected resident lives near Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road, home to elite housing complexes such as DLF Camellias, where property prices reach ₹100 crore. Despite the high real estate value, flood preparedness and drainage infrastructure came under scrutiny.

The water inundation not only impacted vehicles parked outside but also entered living spaces, raising questions about the region’s ability to handle intense monsoon spells. Several residents in the vicinity reported similar experiences, with basements and ground floors bearing the brunt of the water surge caused by poor drainage and unchecked urban construction.

The video and the personal message accompanying it have sparked widespread concern on social media, drawing attention to Gurgaon’s recurring issue of urban flooding. Residents and netizens demanded answers from local authorities and questioned the lack of robust drainage systems in high-end neighborhoods.

Must Read: Massive Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi NCR Of Magnitude 4.4

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?