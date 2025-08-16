LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Two-Day India Visit – What’s on The Agenda?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Two-Day India Visit – What’s on The Agenda?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on August 18-19 to discuss the boundary issue with NSA Ajit Doval. This comes ahead of PM Modi's trip to China for the SCO summit. Both nations have resumed high-level talks, military disengagement and cultural exchanges.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from August 18-19 for talks on the boundary issue with NSA Ajit Doval, ahead of PM Modi's China trip for the SCO summit. (Photo: ANI)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from August 18-19 for talks on the boundary issue with NSA Ajit Doval, ahead of PM Modi's China trip for the SCO summit. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 16, 2025 21:07:25 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from August 18-19 and hold talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the “boundary question,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement on Saturday.

According to the release, EAM S Jaishankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister.

“At the invitation of National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Wang Yi will visit India on 18-19 August 2025. During his visit, he will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question with India’s SR, NSA Shri Doval. EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Wang Yi”, the MEA said in the statement.

Wang’s visit comes ahead of PM Modi’s trip to China for SCO summit

Wang’s visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to China to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31.

India and China have been working to improve their relationship in recent months, marked by several significant developments.

High-level talks between the two countries have resumed, including meetings between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. 

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, later this month.

India and China to resume patrolling along LAC

Moreover, India and China have agreed to disengage and resume patrolling in the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in a move aimed at reducing tensions and restoring peace along the border.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a key pilgrimage route for Hindus, has restarted, symbolising renewed people-to-people connections and cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

India and China have resumed tourist visas after a five-year gap, and there’s been a revival of business relations, with Indian diesel cargo being shipped to China for the first time in over three years.

Both countries are engaging in multilateral forums like BRICS, SCO, and G20, showcasing efforts to cooperate on global platforms despite bilateral tensions.

The development comes amid tariffs imposed on India by US President Donald Trump over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

China officially “welcomed” PM Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Addressing a press briefing in Beijing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed optimism that the gathering would strengthen regional cooperation.

“China welcomes Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit. We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated.

China to host SCO Summit in Tianjin 

China will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 this year, and leaders of over 20 countries, including all member states of the SCO, and heads of 10 international organisations, will attend relevant events as per the Chinese Ministry spokesperson.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued a statement on the PM Modi’s visit.

PM Modi last visited China in 2018 on two occasions. First, during the month of April for the India-China Informal Summit at Wuhan, and later in June for the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO in Qingdao.

He last met with Xi Jinping in October 2024 on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

During their meeting, both leaders welcomed the agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

They agreed that the Special Representatives would meet at an early date to oversee the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question. 

RELATED News

Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured

LATEST NEWS

YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Two-Day India Visit – What’s on The Agenda?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Two-Day India Visit – What’s on The Agenda?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Two-Day India Visit – What’s on The Agenda?
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Two-Day India Visit – What’s on The Agenda?
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Two-Day India Visit – What’s on The Agenda?
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Two-Day India Visit – What’s on The Agenda?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?