CJI Hails Retiring Judge Ravikumar As ‘Humane & Noble Soul’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Friday offered heartfelt praise for Supreme Court judge Justice CT Ravikumar, describing him as a “humane and noble soul.”

As Justice Ravikumar prepares for his retirement, the CJI reflected on his extraordinary journey from a humble rural upbringing to the highest judicial office in the country.

Justice Ravikumar, who was appointed to the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, after a distinguished tenure at the Kerala High Court, currently holds the position of the ninth senior-most judge in the apex court. As he readies himself for his retirement on Sunday, an emotional farewell was organized by the ceremonial bench, consisting of CJI Khanna, Justice Ravikumar, and Justice Sanjay Kumar, to honor his legacy.

CJI Khanna remarked that Justice Ravikumar’s rise from a rural background to the Supreme Court was a remarkable achievement. He noted the significant challenges faced by those without the advantages of an urban upbringing. “Justice Ravikumar has not only risen to the top but has excelled in his duties,” the CJI emphasized. He added that Justice Ravikumar’s story serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring judges and will leave a lasting legacy for those who follow in his footsteps.

“We will miss him dearly, but we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” CJI Khanna continued, confirming that Justice Ravikumar would remain in Delhi after his retirement.

In his farewell address, Justice Ravikumar expressed profound gratitude to the Bar, crediting its unwavering support throughout his career. “Though I was an advocate, the advocate within me remains. I have always held the Bar in the highest regard,” he shared, highlighting his continued respect for the legal community.

Several prominent figures, including Attorney General R. Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Kapil Sibal, also paid tribute to Justice Ravikumar. Solicitor General Mehta praised the judge’s calm and composed demeanor, recalling how he never raised his voice or displayed anger, which created a comfortable atmosphere for everyone around him. “His Lordship was never god-fearing but always god-loving,” Mehta said with admiration.

Kapil Sibal, who shares Justice Ravikumar’s passion for nature and cricket, fondly remembered the judge’s love for nature. “Like you, I too spend time observing nature, learning valuable lessons. Animals kill only out of hunger, unlike humans, who act out of greed. We must learn from nature,” Sibal remarked. He further described Justice Ravikumar as a person who was “simple, unassuming, thoughtful, loving, and attentive to everyone.”

About Justice C.T. Ravikumar

Justice Ravikumar, born on January 6, 1960, in Peermadu, Kerala, had an early interest in zoology and law. He completed his zoology degree at Bishop Moore College in Mavelikara and obtained his LLB from Government Law College in Calicut. After being enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Kerala in 1986, he initially practiced at Mavelikara courts before moving to the Kerala High Court.

In January 2009, Justice Ravikumar was appointed an additional judge of the Kerala High Court, and he became a permanent judge in December 2010. After being elevated to the Supreme Court in 2021, Justice Ravikumar concluded a distinguished career marked by integrity, humility, and significant contributions to India’s legal system. His retirement leaves behind a legacy of excellence that will inspire future generations of judges.

Read More: Navi Mumbai: Firing Incident Near D-Mart In Sanpada, Leaves One Injured