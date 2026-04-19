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Home > India News > CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other

CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasised that the only defensible development is one that is environmentally responsible and tradition and transformation need not be adversaries, that heritage and ambition can walk together without diminishing each other.

CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other (Photo Credit: X)
CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other (Photo Credit: X)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: April 19, 2026 12:28:55 IST

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CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasised that the only defensible development is one that is environmentally responsible and tradition and transformation need not be adversaries, that heritage and ambition can walk together without diminishing each other. He made the remarks during his inaugural speech at the two-day International Conference on “Sustainable Energy: An Agenda for India @ 2047 – Reimagining Law, Policy, and Innovation for Energy Justice”. 

Besides the CJI, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also addressed the gathering and said 

CJI Kant said, “Bengaluru city offers instructive lessons that speak to the heart of what we have gathered here to discuss: that tradition and transformation need not be adversaries, that heritage and ambition can walk together without diminishing each other.”

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“Within its landscape, towering software parks stand not far from expansive green spaces, and in that coexistence lies a lesson for all of us: that we can shape the future of energy justice by ensuring that the pathways of development we choose today guarantee a fair distribution of benefits and burdens, transparent decision-making, and genuine recognition of vulnerable
communities,” Justice Kant said. 

Siddaramaiah in his address said that this conference comes at a defining moment in India’s development journey—when energy is not merely a sector, but the very foundation of a developed, inclusive, and sustainable nation.

“Karnataka is proud to host this important dialogue. As India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the scale of transformation required in the energy sector is unprecedented,” Siddaramaiah said. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George said that The importance of continued dialogue between the judiciary and the energy sector cannot be overstated. 

“Bringing together the judiciary, policymakers, regulators, and industry on a single platform is not an easy task, and this initiative deserves our highest appreciation,” George added.

The Two-day international conference on “Sustainable Energy: An Agenda for India @ 2047” prominently highlights the initiatives and leadership of the Department of Energy, Government of Karnataka, under the leadership of George. 

The conference is being jointly organised by the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) and the Department of Energy, Government of Karnataka, bringing together leading jurists, policymakers, industry experts, and academicians from across India and abroad. 

The Inaugural Session was be led by Chief Justice of India, and he delivered the inaugural address. This high-level inaugural session has set the tone for deliberations on India’s energy future, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and energy justice.

The conference highlighted Karnataka’s leadership in the energy sector, with the Department of Energy advancing progressive policies, fostering innovation, and supporting the State’s contribution to India’s long-term energy goals and Net Zero commitments.

The event aims to provide a platform for dialogue on India’s energy transition, policy, and governance, aligning with the national vision for energy security and sustainability by 2047. Highlighting India’s evolving energy landscape and reinforcing the importance of collaborative policy and legal frameworks.

The conference will conclude on today with a valedictory session featuring distinguished dignitaries and outlining the way forward with key recommendations and insights.

The conference will prominently highlight the initiatives and leadership of the Karnataka government and several signatories will participate in the deliberations, showcasing Karnataka’s leadership in the energy sector.

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Tags: Bengaluru development modelChief Justice Surya KantCLEA conference Indiaenergy justice conferenceenvironmental sustainability IndiaIndia energy transition policyKarnataka energy policyKJ George energy initiativesSiddaramaiah speech energy sectorSustainable Energy India 2047

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CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other

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CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other

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CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other
CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other
CJI Justice Surya Kant: Tradition, Transformation Need Not Be Adversaries, That Heritage And Ambition Can Walk Together Without Diminishing Each Other
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