Congress Attacks Modi, Alleges Trump Used "Pressure Tactics" for Trade Deal, Praised Pakistan Leaders

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the Bihar election campaign on Wednesday with a handful of crude jabs aimd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress stating that US President is "putting pressure" on PM Modi for trade deal.

Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the Bihar election campaign. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 29, 2025 19:04:45 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the Bihar election campaign on Wednesday with a handful of crude jabs aimd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to respond to US President Donald Trump’s assertion. Earlier, Trump claimed that he brokered a peace deal between India and Pakistan, subsequently stopping Operation Sindoor. 

Earlier today, Congress Party’s General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that the US President is “putting pressure” on PM Modi.
“It is exposed that he (Donald Trump) has put pressure on India for a trade agreement. When there was a debate in the parliament, we demanded a discussion on this, but the PM said nothing. He is going for campaigns, but what President Trump is saying, he is not taking the country into confidence… For national interest, we are raising these questions,” Jairam Ramesh told ANI.
According to the Congress leader, the US President has claimed atleast 56 times that he stopped the hostilities between the two countries, while also praising Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif too..

Trump’s Claim on Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

This comes after President Trump, while in South Korea, repeated the claim of being involved in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. He described PM Modi as a “nicest-looking guy”, and a “father,” he also called him a “killer” and “tough as hell”, while hinting at an imminent trade deal between the two countries. Trump asserted that his intervention helped de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, claiming that seven planes were shot down during the conflict.

“I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he’s a Field Marshal? He’s a great fighter. And I know them all. I’m reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they’re really going at it,” Trump said, while delivering his keynote remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju.

No-Third Police: India Refutes Trump’s Statment on Pakistan Talks

Meanwhile, India has refuted Trump’s claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.
India has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 7:04 PM IST
