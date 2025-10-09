Congress Releases 42-Page Chargesheet Against NDA Govt In Bihar, Says Polls Will Have A National Impact

Congress on Thursday released a 42-page ‘charge-sheet’ against the Nitish Kumar government, alleging that 20 years of NDA rule have wrought “destruction” upon the state and said that after the crucial assembly polls, its impact will be visible on national politics.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, historic Sadaqat Ashram, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, along with the party’s senior observers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and party general secretary and communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh, released the chargesheet titled ‘Bees Saal Vinaash Kaal’.

Rajesh Ram said, “Today, a ’20 Years – Era of Destruction’ chargesheet was released regarding the Bihar elections. Nitish Kumar’s government has plundered Bihar for 20 years. Now it is time for change, and Bihar is ready for this change.”

Meanwhile, Gehlot, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister, said, “The upcoming election will determine not only the future of Bihar but also the entire country.”

Targeting the NDA government in the state, he said, “The BJP and Nitish Kumar have brought Bihar to such a sorry state in the past 20 years, which is unfortunate.”

Taking a dig at the Janata Dal United leader over his flip-flops in the last couple of years, the Congress leader said, “In these years, Nitish Kumar has not been able to change the state; he has only kept switching sides.”

He pointed out that today, Bihar lags behind in every aspect, and the reason for this is the absence of good governance.

“There are allegations of corruption against ministers, but no action is being taken,” he alleged.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said, “Modi has only indulged in empty rhetoric in the name of giving gifts to Bihar. The situation is such that in every sector, including education and health, there has been only deterioration.”

He also said that the situation in Bihar under the NDA government is “extremely poor.”

Talking about the CAG report, he said, “The CAG report revealed that the Bihar government does not have an account of Rs 70,877 crore. There are no utility certificates for Rs 49,000 crore either. There is the most corruption in departments like education and health.”

He also alleged that in five years of tenure, the NDA was unable to utilize the budgeted amount.

“Government funds are being transferred to NGOs to create private assets and perpetrate scams. Scams are happening in PMAY, PM Poshan Yojana, and MGNREGA. Even according to the NCRB, crime in Bihar has increased by 323 percent in 20 years. Every day, 8 murders, 33 kidnappings, and crimes against 55 women are occurring. Industrialists are being murdered,” Gehlot alleged.

He also pointed out that more than 3 crore youth have migrated out of Bihar.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

Gehlot further said that Bihar, which has an amazing background in the field of education, sees its people migrating to other states and contributing to the nation’s development, while the situation in Bihar remains dire.

“The gross enrollment rate in higher secondary is 30 percent, while the national average is 56.2 percent. More than 16,000 schools do not have electricity, 6.5 percent of schools do not have computers, 2,600 schools have only 1 teacher, and 117 schools have not even a single student. Fake degrees, paper leaks, and scams in recruitments are happening,” Gehlot highlighted.

He also slammed the state’s health sector and said that the situation in Bihar’s health sector is extremely poor.

“About 6 percent of positions in the health department are vacant, and there is a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff. Anemia is spreading among children and women,” he said.

The Congress leader also highlighted that the situation regarding social security is extremely poor, and many food processing units are closed.

“When the Mahagathbandhan government comes to power, we will set an example of good governance,” the former Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

Even Baghel, the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, alleged that MGNREGA has been completely shut down in Bihar and farmers are not receiving any benefits from MSP.

Also Read: DA Hike, CGHS Rates Revision In 15 Years: How Central Government Employees Are Getting An Early Diwali Bonus?

“The industries that were already established in the state have closed down. In the past 20 years, no new industries have started. Today, the youth are unemployed, and there is no arrangement for employment. The people of the state are troubled by increasing crime and goondaraj. The situation is such that Bihar has completely lagged behind in economic conditions, and the NDA government is responsible for this,” he said, targeting the state government.

He also targeted the Nitish Kumar-led government for launching several direct benefit transfer schemes ahead of the polls and said that today, the government in Bihar is talking about giving money to women.

“The reality is that around 1 crore women in the state are trapped in the vicious cycle of microfinance, in which they have taken loans. Because of this, many women have not received the money,” he said, adding that the NDA government is trying to mislead people by talking about money so that their attention does not go towards corruption.

“Under the rule of Modi and Nitish Kumar, the situation in Bihar is extremely bad. The people of Bihar will not tolerate this, and change is certain,” he claimed.

Chowdhury also lamented the NDA government in Bihar and said, “The BJP-JDU government has brought Bihar to a state that is unfortunate. As soon as elections approach in Bihar, the government is distributing all sorts of freebies to mislead the common people.”

“If the government had this much money, why wasn’t it spent on public welfare and development before the elections? The same Modi who used to oppose the freebie culture is now distributing freebies in Bihar. In fact, Modi and Nitish Kumar are scared. They have realized that the public has caught their corruption. The people of Bihar will bid farewell to this corrupt government this time and bring about change,” Chowdhury alleged.

Ramesh also hit back at the Nitish Kumar government and said, “This is not just a charge sheet; it contains facts from the last 20 years. Its purpose is that the public should know what the situation of Bihar has become under the double-engine government.”

He said that Bihar stands at a decisive juncture today, and two paths are visible.

“First, the path of social harmony, social empowerment, social justice, and economic development, which is the path of the grand alliance. Second, the path of the double-engine government without fuel. Bihar’s future cannot be built on migration; Bihar’s future will be built through industrialization, agricultural development, better health, and improved education facilities.”

Ramesh fired salvos at Nitish Kumar and said that he wants to ask the remote-controlled Chief Minister of Bihar and his controllers, “Why didn’t you include Bihar’s 65 percent reservation law in the ninth Schedule of the Constitution? If it had been included, the reservation would have received constitutional protection. Thirty years ago, Tamil Nadu’s 69 percent reservation law was included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution, and since then, 69 percent reservation in Tamil Nadu has been constitutional,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the party has raised the issue of social justice, demanded a caste-based census, and equal rights for all castes, but the BJP has always opposed it.

“Under the NDA government, Bihar has lagged behind in the fields of education and health, and progressed in crime and corruption,” he said, adding, “This is an election for the future of Bihar, an election for the future of the youth, and its message will go across the country.”

Ramesh also targeted the state government over the CAG report and said, “A scam cannot be the future of Bihar’s government. There is a need for transparent and accountable governance here.”

Polling for the 243-member assembly is scheduled in two phases, first on November 6 and second on November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Again Jibes BJP-Led Central Govt Over Assistance For Kerala’s Wayanad Landslide Affected People Loan Waiver