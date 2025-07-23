LIVE TV
Congress Won’t Join Cabinet Until J&K’s Statehood Is Restored: Digvijaya Singh

The Congress party announced on Wednesday that it will not join the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet until statehood is restored. Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and other leaders emphasized intensifying efforts for statehood. Despite elections, the Congress claims the elected government lacks power. The party highlighted the ongoing unfulfilled promises by the BJP-led Centre, urging restoration of statehood.

The Congress on Wednesday announced that it has taken a stand on Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it will not join the cabinet until statehood is restored there. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: July 23, 2025 21:03:00 IST

The Congress on Wednesday announced that it has taken a stand on Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it will not join the cabinet until statehood is restored there.

The announcement was made by the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who addressed a press conference in the national capital along with J&K party in-charge Syed Naseer Hussain and CLP leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

The grand old party also said that it will intensify its movement demanding the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir also claimed that, even though elections have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir, the elected government has no power, with the Lieutenant Governor given all kinds of authority.

Meanwhile, Singh said: “There is a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, but the Congress has decided not to join the cabinet until statehood is restored there.”

Singh also said that today, the situation is so bad that the Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir is stopped by the police, and no government file can move forward without the approval of the LG.

“In such a scenario, it is very important for Jammu and Kashmir to be granted statehood to fulfill the promises made to the public,” Singh said.

Mir also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called a meeting of the representatives of all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2021 and suggested delimitation, election, and then restoration of statehood.

He said during the meeting, which lasted for over four hours, most of the political representatives had demanded the restoration of statehood before the assembly polls in the Union Territory, but the Prime Minister insisted on delimitation, followed by the election, and then statehood.

Mir highlighted: “The delimitation exercise has been completed in Jammu and Kashmir, the elections were also held, and an elected government has been in place for 11 months now. The BJP-led Centre is yet to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood.”

However, Hussain said that since August 5, 2019, Congress has maintained the stance that statehood must be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

He made the remarks in response to a question about Congress raising the statehood issue only now.

Tags: bjpcongressjammu and kashmir

