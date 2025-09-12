"Considers himself above Constitution": BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams Rahul Gandhi after CRPF flags security protocol breach

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], September 12 (ANI): After CRPF raised concerns over repeated lapses in security protocol by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his foreign trips, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh slammed the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, stating that he considers himself above the nation, government and the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ghosh said, “When has Rahul Gandhi abided by protocols and discipline? They consider themselves above the nation, Government and Constitution.”

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting breaches of security protocol by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi during his various previous foreign visits. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has also conveyed the matter in a separate letter to Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that it is a matter of serious concern considering his security.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned “the timing” of the letter and the public release of the letter’s content.

“Why was this particular time chosen by the government. We know that the Government is very nervous about the ‘vote chori’ campaign. We also know that the PM is very worried about the so-called hydrogen bomb which Mr Gandhi has spoken about…You should be worried, you have every reason to be worried but do not make the issue of the security of the LoP, especially a person who has lost two family members, a political issue. Do not politicise this issue. You should not have leaked the contents of this letter, a sensitive matter like the security of Mr Gandhi in public,” a Congress leader said.

According to officials, the letter states that Gandhi, who enjoys the highest level of ‘Z+’ security with Advance Security Liaison (ASL) cover, failed to comply with mandatory protective measures on multiple occasions.

The CRPF noted in the letter recently served to both Rahul and Kharge that such lapses weaken the effectiveness of VVIP security arrangements and could expose them to potential risks.

Sources said the CRPF raised the issue in separate letters served to the two leaders on September 10, appealing to ensure adherence to security protocols during future travels. In its communication, the CRPF referred to Rahul Gandhi’s foreign tours to countries such as Italy, Vietnam, Dubai, Qatar, London, and Malaysia.

Rahul Gandhi has often travelled abroad for personal and political engagements.

Under the “Yellow Book” protocol, individuals under high-category security cover are required to provide prior intimation to the security wing mandated to provide them cover about their movements, including foreign travel, to enable adequate protective deployment.

Officials alleged that Rahul Gandhi has not consistently followed these procedures.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi’s security has come under scrutiny. In the past, security agencies have flagged instances where he reportedly bypassed established protocols, leading to concerns over potential threats. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.