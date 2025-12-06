LIVE TV
Cop Burnt Alive After Hyundai i20 Bursts Into Flames Near Annigeri, Karnataka; Probe On

Cop Burnt Alive After Hyundai i20 Bursts Into Flames Near Annigeri, Karnataka; Probe On

A police inspector died after his Hyundai i20 caught fire following a crash near Annigeri in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. The vehicle went up in flames moments after hitting a divider on the highway, leaving locals unable to rescue the officer despite multiple attempts. Fire personnel later recovered the charred body from inside the car. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

pic credit: X
pic credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 6, 2025 13:12:05 IST

Cop Burnt Alive After Hyundai i20 Bursts Into Flames Near Annigeri, Karnataka; Probe On

A police inspector lost his life after his car hit a divider and burst into flames on the outskirts of Annigeri town in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. The victim, Inspector Salimath, was serving with the Haveri Lokayukta office and was travelling from Gadag towards Hubballi at the time of the incident.

The crash took place on the National Highway when the vehicle suddenly lost control. Eyewitnesses saw the car catch fire within moments of the impact, leaving no time for the officer to escape. The accident created panic on the busy route as smoke and flames rose from the vehicle.

Visuals from the spot showed the Hyundai i20 fully engulfed in flames as fire poured out from the front and sides of the vehicle. Several travellers on the highway attempted to rescue Inspector Salimath but were forced to step back as the fire grew stronger.

People shouted warnings to keep a safe distance while some rushed to alert authorities. By the time locals informed the fire brigade and emergency services, the blaze had become uncontrollable.

Fire personnel reached the location and worked to put out the flames, but the car had already been destroyed completely.

Inspector’s Charred Body Recovered After Fire Was Put Out

Once the fire team managed to control the blaze, officials discovered the inspector’s charred body inside the burnt vehicle. Locals said the car was already in flames before they could pull the doors open.

Early information suggests that the inspector was on his way to visit his family in Gadag when the accident took place. The incident left residents shocked as many had witnessed the intense fire from close range. Police later cordoned off the area and examined the remains of the vehicle for clues about the cause of the fire.

Police Investigate Cause of Crash

Police teams have started an investigation to determine how the car lost control and crashed into the divider. Officers are examining tyre marks, road conditions, and possible technical issues with the vehicle. They are also analysing videos recorded by travellers who captured the accident site.

A forensic team will inspect the burnt car to understand whether a mechanical failure caused the fire or if the impact alone triggered the explosion. Authorities will also check CCTV footage from the highway to trace the vehicle’s movement before the accident. Further details will be released once the investigation progresses.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 1:12 PM IST
Cop Burnt Alive After Hyundai i20 Bursts Into Flames Near Annigeri, Karnataka; Probe On

