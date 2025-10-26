Cyclone Alert In Bay Of Bengal, NCMC Reviews Infrastructure And Rescue Preparedness

As a severe cyclonic storm was expected to form in the Bay of Bengal, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan held a meeting of the NCMC to monitor the country’s state of readiness for disaster response to make arrangements between Central and State agencies, Summary of the meeting said that the meteorological department cautioned of strong winds and heavy rain forecast for coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, especially around Kakinada, and anticipated landfall would occur close to Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. The committee noted the need for early evacuations, and return of fishing vessels, and deployment of rescue teams including the NDRF and SDRF in vulnerable districts.

NCMC Reviews Infrastructure And Rescue Preparedness

The NCMC put emphasis on the protection of critical infrastructure and essential services during and after the storm. It directed action to ensure power, telecommunication and hospital service continuity, especially emphasising that arrangements must be made to maintain oxygen and COVID care service continuity in cyclone affected areas. The chief secretaries of the states conveyed that sufficient food grain stocks, drinking water arrangements and shelter homes had been arranged for the expected affected population. The committee again highlighted that central assistance would be provided rapidly and that organisations must continue to work closely together to reduce loss of life and property.

Cyclone Alert In Bay Of Bengal

The gathering showcases the government’s preemptive stance ahead of a significant weather hazard along India’s eastern coastline. While it remains to be seen just how intense and where the cyclone will strike land, the orders from the NCMC indicate a deliberate engagement of the readiness mechanism across multiple fronts, evacuation, resource deployment, infrastructure hardness and interagency coordination. By undertaking these strategies early on, officials are hoping not only to minimize effects but also to be able to react faster and possibly more efficiently, should the forecasted storm materialize.

Also Read: Cyclone Montha: When & Where Will It Hit? IMD Warns Storm To Intensify Into A Severe Cyclone With Wind Speeds Over 110 kmph