Debate On Operation Sindoor: Baijayant Panda Informs That Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed, Accuses Opposition Of Speaking Pak language

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said in the Lok Sabha that a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack has been neutralised under Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir. He said in the House that we are sitting and discussing here on Operation Sindoor, there in Jammu and Kashmir, three terrorists have been killed in an anti-terror operation.

Published: July 28, 2025 18:41:06 IST

During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said in the Lok Sabha that a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack has been neutralised under Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said in the House that we are sitting and discussing here on Operation Sindoor, there in Jammu and Kashmir, three terrorists have been killed in an anti-terror operation.

Panda informed the house that the Indian Air Force targeted 11 airbases of a nuclear-armed nation and destroyed 20 per cent of Pakistan’s Air Force assets.

Over 100 Pakistani terrorists were killed. Pakistan’s attempt to retaliate failed, “He added.

He further said, “If we look at the new normal that I have been talking about, it is important to understand what the past was.”

Criticising Congress over the past terror attack, Panda said, “In the past, regularly, almost daily, Pakistani-sponsored terrorists were attacking India and killing Indians.”

In 2005, after the Delhi serial blasts, a dossier was sent to Pakistan. The 2006 Varanasi bombings in India raised the issue in Indo-Pak talks. The Mumbai attacks in 2008, when so many people were killed, and the then government decided not to retaliate, “He added.

Accusing Opposition of speaking Pakistan’s language, he said that it was amusing when he asked when we would get PoK back or raised the China question, adding that it pained me to see that the Opposition’s Member of Parliament didn’t point out the failures of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The BJP MP further said, “It would have been fun if you (Congress) had given a free hand. Many of your leaders speak well. My friend Shashi Tharoor speaks well, but his leadership does not allow him to speak on behalf of the party. But I felt good that no one could stop him from speaking in favour of the country.”

ALSO READ: Debate On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha: What Questions Did Opposition Raise To Centre On Operation Sindoor?

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Stokes’ “India Were Scared” Remark, Asks Shubman Gill To Question Him
EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States
Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time
Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture In 4th Test: ‘Can’t Wait To Be Back’
What is e-Aadhar Card? Password Format, Security Features & Download Steps from UIDAI Website You Must Know
Why Is Jackie Chan Leaving His $400 Million Fortune To Charity Instead Of His Son
