Debate On Operation Sindoor: Baijayant Panda Informs That Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed, Accuses Opposition Of Speaking Pak language

During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said in the Lok Sabha that a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack has been neutralised under Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said in the House that we are sitting and discussing here on Operation Sindoor, there in Jammu and Kashmir, three terrorists have been killed in an anti-terror operation.

Panda informed the house that the Indian Air Force targeted 11 airbases of a nuclear-armed nation and destroyed 20 per cent of Pakistan’s Air Force assets.

Over 100 Pakistani terrorists were killed. Pakistan’s attempt to retaliate failed, “He added.

He further said, “If we look at the new normal that I have been talking about, it is important to understand what the past was.”

Criticising Congress over the past terror attack, Panda said, “In the past, regularly, almost daily, Pakistani-sponsored terrorists were attacking India and killing Indians.”

In 2005, after the Delhi serial blasts, a dossier was sent to Pakistan. The 2006 Varanasi bombings in India raised the issue in Indo-Pak talks. The Mumbai attacks in 2008, when so many people were killed, and the then government decided not to retaliate, “He added.

Accusing Opposition of speaking Pakistan’s language, he said that it was amusing when he asked when we would get PoK back or raised the China question, adding that it pained me to see that the Opposition’s Member of Parliament didn’t point out the failures of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The BJP MP further said, “It would have been fun if you (Congress) had given a free hand. Many of your leaders speak well. My friend Shashi Tharoor speaks well, but his leadership does not allow him to speak on behalf of the party. But I felt good that no one could stop him from speaking in favour of the country.”

