Debate On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha: What Questions Did Opposition Raise To Centre On Operation Sindoor?

Speaking during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hit out at the BJP-led Central Government on Monday over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and said it has been over 100 days since the horrendous April 22 incident, but the government “has not been able to catch those five terrorists”.

In the debate, Gogoi asked the government several questions on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor launched in response to the operation.

Here is the list of questions asked by the Opposition

Slamming the government for halting the Operation Sindoor, Gogoi asked why it did not go further and reclaim the territory illegally occupied by the neighbouring country? It has been 100 days since the Pahalgam attack took place, but why has the government not been able to catch those five terrorists who carried out the Operation Sindoor? The Congress leader also spoke of the repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he brokered the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Was it right? Gogoi also asked that the entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. On 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? He also asked about the number of fighter jets India lost in the conflict with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Gogoi took up the Bloomberg interview of Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, in which Chauhan updated on losses suffered by India during clashes with Pakistan.

