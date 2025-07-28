Debate On Operation Sindoor In Parliament: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Asks Government How Terrorists Reached Pahalgam

Speaking in a debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asked the government how many of our fighter jets were downed during the operation. “It has been 100 days since the Pahalgam attack took place, but this Govt has not been able to catch those 5 terrorists, “He said.

Gogoi said, “Rajnath Singh ji gave a lot of information, but as the defence minister, he never mentioned how terrorists from Pakistan reached Pahalgam and killed 26 people.”

Gogoi asserted that we must ask questions in the interest of the nation, adding, “We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied too as well.”

He said, “The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender? The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire.”

Opening the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Dialogue can be done with civilised and democratic nations. But a nation that does not have an iota of democracy, and where there is just religious fanaticism and hatred against India, there cannot be a dialogue with them. The language of terrorism is fear, blood and hate, not dialogue.”

He added that the voice of dialogue is suppressed under the firing of bullets. There cannot be talks where there is blood. Pakistan is caught in its trap. Those who dream of giving India a thousand cuts should now wake up. It is a new India which can go to any extent against terrorism under PM Modi’s leadership.”

He asked, “Today, we have drones, Pegasus, satellites, CRPF, BSF, CISF and the defence minister went there a few days ago, but still, you are not able to catch them. It took almost 1 hour for an Ambulance to reach Baisaran, where the attack took place.”

