Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha, Says ‘No Foreign Interruption To Stop Operation Sindoor’

During the Lok Sabha session on Monday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the House and urged Opposition leaders not to disrupt the special discussion on Operation Sindoor. He stated, “We are here for a discussion. The government has not backed out of any notices accepted by the Speaker under the rules. As decided earlier, today’s debate on Operation Sindoor has been allotted 16 hours. After that, any issue accepted under procedure can be taken up. I request everyone not to disturb this debate. Every issue is important—I have already said this.”

Discussion Begins in Lok Sabha: Om Birla Introduces Operation Sindoor

As the Monsoon Session resumed, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla formally introduced the discussion on Operation Sindoor, India’s military retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepali civilian.

Rajnath Singh Opens the Debate

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the debate and hailed the success of Operation Sindoor. Recalling the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, “We had several options, but we chose the one that inflicted maximum damage on terrorists while ensuring no harm to Pakistani civilians.”

On Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “A clear message has been given to those who support terrorism that India is resolute in defending its motherland. Let us all rise above party differences, taking inspiration from the mantra of ‘Sangachchhadhwam… pic.twitter.com/MLZv9IhoRK — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

Nine Terror Camps Targeted

Singh revealed that the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine major terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists and their handlers were eliminated. The nine camps destroyed were:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur Markaz Taiba, Muridke Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot Sarjal Camp, Sialkot Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad Gulpur Camp, Kotli Abbas Camp, Kotli Barnala Camp, Bhimber

The Defence Minister said, “Within 22 minutes, the entire operation was completed. Our forces avenged the blood of our mothers and sisters. I want the entire House to applaud this success.”

“This Sindoor Is a Mark of Bravery”

Calling the operation a symbol of national pride, Singh said, “This red sindoor tells a story of courage. It is a sign of bravery on the forehead of Bharat.” He added that the forces had gathered and shared solid proof through press releases and media briefings.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “… Our government has also made numerous efforts to establish peace with Pakistan. But later, through the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, we have… pic.twitter.com/Qc4qCoiNch — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

Communication with Pakistan Post-Attack

Singh stated that on May 7 at 1:45 AM—just after the airstrikes—India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted Pakistan’s DGMO via hotline. “We explained the rationale and methodology behind targeting 13 terror infrastructures. The strikes were not escalatory,” he said.

Pakistan Escalated the Conflict

Despite India’s clear communication, Singh said Pakistan escalated the situation by launching an attack on India. “We neutralized several missiles and defended ourselves entirely in self-defence. Our security was fully intact. Pakistan failed to hit any of our targets or cause any damage to our military assets,” he said.

Role of Navy and Full Spectrum Preparedness

Rajnath Singh elaborated on the full military preparedness of India. “While our air defence blocked Pakistan in the skies, the Army dominated the ground. Our Navy also strengthened its deployment, sending a clear message that India was ready to counter Pakistan across land and sea.”

Why India Paused the Operation? Rajnath Singh Anweres

Addressing the Opposition’s speculation, Singh clarified, “India did not halt Operation Sindoor due to any foreign pressure. We had already achieved our pre-defined political and military objectives. The aim was never to cross borders or capture territory—it was to destroy terror camps nurtured by Pakistan. This operation was a tribute to the innocent lives lost.”

Pakistan Requested Ceasefire To India

He said that on May 10, following airstrikes by the Indian Air Force on multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan accepted defeat and requested a ceasefire via DGMO communication. “This operation has only been paused, not ended. If Pakistan attempts any misadventure again, Operation Sindoor will resume,” Singh warned.

“Opposition Should Ask the Right Questions”

Singh took a sharp dig at the Opposition: “They ask how many of our aircraft were hit, but never once ask how many enemy jets we shot down. The real questions should be—Did India destroy terror camps? Yes. Was Operation Sindoor successful? Yes. Were any of our soldiers harmed? No.”

#WATCH | Delhi | In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “… Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments. They have not asked us how many enemy… pic.twitter.com/QlzKWr7BRj — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

Rajnath Singh also recalled when Pakistan threatened to attack with atom bomb. “I’ve been in politics for almost four decades. Be it my party or the Opposition, I’ve never seen such irresponsible politics. That’s why today, I feel the need to help the Opposition frame the right questions.”

Must Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Day-6 LIVE: 16 Hours Of Discussion Begins On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha