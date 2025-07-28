Debate On Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar Says Red Lines Were Crossed, Sending Strong Message To Pakistan Was Necessary After Pahalgam attack

Speaking during the debate on Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that our red lines had been crossed, and it was important to send a clear, strong and resolute message after the Pahalgam attack.

The Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Jaishankar Recounted Steps taken By Government After Pahalgam Attack

Giving details of steps taken before the operation, Jaishankar said, “We had to make it very apparent that there would be serious consequences as a result. The first step, which was taken, was that a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security took place on 23rd April.”

He added that in the meeting several decisions were taken.

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The Integrated Check Post Attari would be closed with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals who are travelling under SARC visa exemption scheme will no longer be allowed to do that. The Defence, Naval and Air advisors of the Pakistani High Commission would be declared Persona non grata. The overall strength of the High Commission would be brought down to 30 from the number of 55.

He also said that it was very clear that, after the first set of steps approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, India’s response to the Pahalgam attack would not stop there.

“Our task from a diplomatic perspective, from a foreign policy approach, was to shape the global understanding of the Pahalgam attack, “He added.

The external affairs minister further said that the focus for our diplomacy was the UN Security Council. The challenge for us was that at this point, Pakistan is a member of the Security Council, and we are not.

Jaishankar Mentioned Security Council Statement Condemning Terrorist Attack

Our goals in the Security Council were two – first, to get an endorsement from the Security Council of the need for accountability, and second, to bring to justice those who perpetrated this attack, he added.

Jaishankar mentioned the Security Council statement released on April 25, saying I am glad to say that if you look at the Security Council statement, the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack.

