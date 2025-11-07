Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory, Announces Delay In Flight Operations Due To THIS Issue

LIVE TV
Delhi Airport issued an advisory after a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system caused delays in flight operations. Authorities said teams are working with all stakeholders to fix the issue and advised passengers to contact their airlines for updated flight information.

Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory - Pic Credit: X
Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory - Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 7, 2025 09:04:54 IST

In the latest development, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi issued an advisory after a technical glitch affected the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, causing flight delays. Airport authorities confirmed that their technical team is working with all stakeholders, including the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), to restore normal operations.

The disruption has led to delays in both arrivals and departures, impacting several airlines and passengers. The advisory assured that every effort is being made to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Passengers Advised to Check Flight Status Regularly

The Delhi airport authority urged passengers to stay updated through their respective airlines for the latest information on flight schedules.

In its official statement on X, the airport management said, “Due to a technical issue with the ATC system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays.” Officials added that all necessary teams are on-site to fix the problem. Passengers have been requested to cooperate as the airport works to minimize disruptions and resume regular flight operations soon.

Authorities Work to Restore Normal Operations

Teams from the Air Traffic Control department and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) are coordinating efforts to fix the technical glitch that disrupted flight management.

The issue, which began earlier in the day, caused several flights to be rescheduled or temporarily grounded. Officials confirmed that engineers are working round the clock to bring the system back online safely.

The airport expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and emphasized that safety remains the top priority during the restoration process.

What is ATS? 

An air traffic system refers to a ground-based service operated by controllers who manage and direct aircraft both in the air and on the ground to ensure safe and smooth operations. Its main objectives are to avoid collisions and regulate the flow of air traffic effectively. The system functions through services such as Air Traffic Control (ATC), Flight Information Service (FIS), and alerting services. Controllers use radar and radio communication tools to monitor aircraft movements, maintain awareness of their positions, and provide necessary instructions for safe navigation.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 9:04 AM IST
