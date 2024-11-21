Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP Releases First List Of 11 Candidates

AAP announces its first list of 11 candidates for the 2025 Delhi elections, featuring turncoats from BJP and Congress in a bold strategic move.

In a significant political development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its first list of candidates for the highly anticipated 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The list features 11 contenders, including prominent turncoats from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). By fielding former members of rival parties, AAP signals a calculated move to strengthen its electoral footing across key constituencies.

Among the notable figures, former BJP stalwarts Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and BB Tyagi, along with ex-Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Singh Dhingan, and Sumesh Shokeen, have been granted tickets to contest. This strategic induction of experienced political figures showcases AAP’s intent to widen its appeal and capture a broader voter base.

Candidates and Constituencies

Brahm Singh Tanwar : Chhatarpur

: Chhatarpur Anil Jha : Kirari

: Kirari BB Tyagi : Laxmi Nagar

: Laxmi Nagar Deepak Singhla : Vishwas Nagar

: Vishwas Nagar Sarita Singh : Rohtas Nagar

: Rohtas Nagar Ram Singh Netaji : Badarpur

: Badarpur Zubair Chaudhary : Seelampur

: Seelampur Veer Singh Dhingan : Seemapuri

: Seemapuri Gaurav Sharma : Ghonda

: Ghonda Manoj Tyagi : Karawal Nagar

: Karawal Nagar Somesh Shokeen: Matiala

AAP’s early announcement appears to be a strategic maneuver to build momentum and engage voters ahead of the election season. It also emphasizes the party’s confidence in its governance record and its ability to present a dynamic, experienced team. The inclusion of seasoned leaders who bring a mix of grassroots connection and political acumen highlights AAP’s pragmatic approach to constituency dynamics.

This early declaration is expected to intensify the political rivalry as AAP seeks to retain power against its primary adversaries, BJP and Congress, who are yet to announce their candidates.

