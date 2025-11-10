LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Blast: PM Modi Issues First Statement, Says 'Condolences To Those Who Have…'

Witnesses described the horrifying scene, saying it felt like they 'were all going to die' as the sound of the blast echoed across the area.

PM Modi (ANI)
PM Modi (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 22:00:33 IST

PM Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Delhi blast and assured that all those affected are receiving assistance. “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.,” PM Modi wrote on X.

At least 10 people were killed and several injured after a massive explosion ripped through a car near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, triggering panic in the busy area. Witnesses described the horrifying scene, saying it felt like they “were all going to die” as the sound of the blast echoed across the area.

The explosion occurred near Gate Number 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station, damaging several vehicles parked nearby. Delhi Fire Services officials said they received a call about the incident around 7 pm. Seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and the area was quickly cordoned off by police. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

According to officials at LNJP Hospital, eight people have been confirmed dead, while 12 others are being treated for burn injuries and trauma. The explosion was so powerful that flames were visible from several hundred metres away.

Locals recalled the terrifying moments after the blast. “I have never heard such a loud explosion in my life. I fell three times because of the impact, it felt like we were all going to die,” a shopkeeper near the spot told ANI.

Another eyewitness said the aftermath was “beyond imagination.” “We saw body parts scattered on the road. When we saw someone’s hand lying there, we were absolutely shocked. No one could understand what had happened,” he said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS