LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

According to officials, at least 24 people were injured in the explosion and were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, located a few kilometres away.

Representational image (Pexels)
Representational image (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 21:18:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

A blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station left at least eight people dead and several others injured, and notably, the Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday, the market association president Sanjay Bhargaw announced.

The decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of Monday evening’s blast, which ripped through a parked car near Gate Number 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station. The explosion gutted several vehicles and sent shockwaves through the busy area, which was crowded with evening shoppers and commuters at the time.

According to officials, at least 24 people were injured in the explosion and were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, located a few kilometres away. Hospital authorities confirmed that eight people have died, while twelve others are being treated for serious burn injuries and trauma.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the incident at around 7 pm, after which seven fire tenders were dispatched to the site. The flames were brought under control by 7:29 pm. Police quickly cordoned off the area, and teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell were deployed to investigate the cause of the blast.

Eyewitnesses described the horrific scenes that followed the explosion. “I have never heard such a loud sound in my life. I fell several times because of the impact, it felt like we were all going to die,” said a local shopkeeper. Another witness recounted seeing “body parts scattered on the road,” calling the situation “beyond imagination.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik confirmed that the fire started in a car parked near the metro station and spread to nearby vehicles. “Our teams acted immediately and brought the blaze under control,” he said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast: Witnesses Recount Horror Of Red Fort Car Blast That Killed At Least Eight

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 9:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chandni chowkchandni chowk marketdelhidelhi blastRed Fort

RELATED News

Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Red Fort Blast Triggers High Alert Across Delhi, Traffic And Metro Services Affected

Delhi Blast: Slow-Moving Car Stopped At Red Light Before Explosion – What Delhi Police Said On Red Fort Blast

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Delhi Blast: Witnesses Recount Horror Of Red Fort Car Blast That Killed At Least Eight

Delhi Explosion Near Red Fort Unlikely to Affect Bihar Election Tomorrow

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh And Kolkata Into High Alert

Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests Delhi Trader For Supplying Chemicals Used In Fake Ghee

Delhi On High Alert: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion In Car Near Red Fort

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Putin’s Daughter Wants Sergei Lavrov Removed? Power Struggle Erupts Inside Kremlin Over Ukraine War

Who was Mariam Cisse? TikTok creator Brutally Killed On Livestream by Armed Extremists

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know
Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know
Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know
Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS