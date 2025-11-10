Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

A blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station left at least eight people dead and several others injured, and notably, the Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday, the market association president Sanjay Bhargaw announced.

The decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of Monday evening’s blast, which ripped through a parked car near Gate Number 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station. The explosion gutted several vehicles and sent shockwaves through the busy area, which was crowded with evening shoppers and commuters at the time.

According to officials, at least 24 people were injured in the explosion and were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, located a few kilometres away. Hospital authorities confirmed that eight people have died, while twelve others are being treated for serious burn injuries and trauma.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the incident at around 7 pm, after which seven fire tenders were dispatched to the site. The flames were brought under control by 7:29 pm. Police quickly cordoned off the area, and teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell were deployed to investigate the cause of the blast.

Eyewitnesses described the horrific scenes that followed the explosion. “I have never heard such a loud sound in my life. I fell several times because of the impact, it felt like we were all going to die,” said a local shopkeeper. Another witness recounted seeing “body parts scattered on the road,” calling the situation “beyond imagination.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik confirmed that the fire started in a car parked near the metro station and spread to nearby vehicles. “Our teams acted immediately and brought the blaze under control,” he said.

