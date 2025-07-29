LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Conducts Surprise ITO Visit After Heavy Rains

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Conducts Surprise ITO Visit After Heavy Rains

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited ITO after early morning rains to assess waterlogging. She said swift drainage within 30 minutes shows improved planning. Locals confirmed past issues have reduced. The government continues to act on monsoon challenges.

Published By: Lavanya R
Edited By: Mehandi Garg
Published: July 29, 2025 23:14:00 IST

In response to heavy rains early this morning, Delhi Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at the ITO area to assess the waterlogging situation. The visit comes as part of her government’s ongoing efforts to tackle monsoon-related challenges and improve urban infrastructure in the national capital.

Speaking to the media during the inspection, CM Gupta said the situation had significantly improved compared to previous years. She noted that while waterlogging did occur briefly, it was swiftly resolved due to the timely cleaning of drains and real-time monitoring by civic agencies. “Under past governments, water used to stagnate for hours. Today, thanks to our proactive approach, water was drained within 30 minutes,” she said.

Cabinet Minister Mr. Kapil Mishra and senior officials from relevant departments accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit. The team reviewed all major points of water accumulation and issued immediate instructions for further improvements. Officials have also been directed to compile data on how long water remained in each location and what additional steps are required to prevent future issues.

CM Gupta interacted with local residents at the site, many of whom confirmed that the area, which previously remained submerged for hours, was now seeing faster drainage due to new infrastructure and better planning. She highlighted that the government had issued pre-monsoon directives to clean all major drains and strengthen the overall drainage system across Delhi.

“Freeing Delhi from the grip of waterlogging and traffic disruptions is our top priority,” the Chief Minister said. “We are committed to ensuring that no part of the capital suffers because of poor planning or delayed response.”

Tags: delhi cmdelhi rainRekha Gupta

